https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russian-energy-ministry-says-expects-slight-decline-in-coal-output-in-country-in-2026-1124885081.html

Russian Energy Ministry Says Expects Slight Decline in Coal Output in Country in 2026

Russian Energy Ministry Says Expects Slight Decline in Coal Output in Country in 2026

Sputnik International

The Russian Energy Ministry expects a slight decline in coal production in the country in 2026 to 430 million tonnes from 434 million in 2025, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said.

2026-10-15T09:43+0000

2026-10-15T09:43+0000

2026-10-15T09:43+0000

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"I said that our main task is to maintain the production volume. And I already mentioned in my report that we are maintaining the 2025 figures for production. Production: 434 million tonnes in 2025, 430 million tonnes in 2026. This is our estimate. That is, maintaining the level and a slight decline," Islamov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum. Coal production in Russia decreased by 1.7% over the first eight months of 2026, reaching 279 million tonnes, the deputy energy minister added.The International Forum Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow on October 14-16. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/sri-lanka-energy-head-says-plans-to-discuss-coal-supplies-other-energy-topics-in-moscow-1122969649.html

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