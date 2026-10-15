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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russian-oil-firms-ready-to-start-diesel-fuel-exports-procedures-to-take-2-3-weeks---deputy-pm-1124884773.html
Russian Oil Firms Ready to Start Diesel Fuel Exports, Procedures to Take 2-3 Weeks - Deputy PM
Russian Oil Firms Ready to Start Diesel Fuel Exports, Procedures to Take 2-3 Weeks - Deputy PM
Sputnik International
Russian oil companies are ready to start exporting diesel fuel, and all the necessary procedures will take two to three weeks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
2026-10-15T08:52+0000
2026-10-15T08:52+0000
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Negotiations are currently underway on commercial contracts for the supply of diesel fuel from Russia to the United States and global markets, the official said. The International Forum Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow on October 14-16. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html
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Russian Oil Firms Ready to Start Diesel Fuel Exports, Procedures to Take 2-3 Weeks - Deputy PM

08:52 GMT 15.10.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian gas station. file photo
A Russian gas station. file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian oil companies are ready to start exporting diesel fuel, and all the necessary procedures will take two to three weeks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
Negotiations are currently underway on commercial contracts for the supply of diesel fuel from Russia to the United States and global markets, the official said.
"In order to make deliveries, it is necessary to conclude contracts, load fuel, charter a vessel and ship it. All this takes two to three weeks. Therefore, it is necessary to conclude agreements faster now ... Our companies are already ready for shipment, immediately at any moment," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.
The International Forum Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow on October 14-16. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.
Diesel fuel (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
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Diesel Deal Between Russia, US Beneficial for Both Countries, Global Market - Russia's Dmitriev
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