https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russian-oil-firms-ready-to-start-diesel-fuel-exports-procedures-to-take-2-3-weeks---deputy-pm-1124884773.html

Russian Oil Firms Ready to Start Diesel Fuel Exports, Procedures to Take 2-3 Weeks - Deputy PM

Russian Oil Firms Ready to Start Diesel Fuel Exports, Procedures to Take 2-3 Weeks - Deputy PM

Sputnik International

Russian oil companies are ready to start exporting diesel fuel, and all the necessary procedures will take two to three weeks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

2026-10-15T08:52+0000

2026-10-15T08:52+0000

2026-10-15T08:52+0000

russia

alexander novak

russia

diesel

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105768989_0:58:3437:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_863dee3510fbd4c84ba5ef4a3d7f6239.jpg

Negotiations are currently underway on commercial contracts for the supply of diesel fuel from Russia to the United States and global markets, the official said. The International Forum Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow on October 14-16. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander novak, russia, diesel