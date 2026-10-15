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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/swedish-citizen-plotting-sabotage-at-russia-military-objects-detained-in-pskov-region---fsb-1124883920.html
Swedish Citizen Plotting Sabotage at Russia Military Objects Detained in Pskov Region - FSB
Swedish Citizen Plotting Sabotage at Russia Military Objects Detained in Pskov Region - FSB
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a Swedish citizen in the Pskov Region who planned acts of sabotage at military facilities under the pretext of joining the Russian armed forces.
2026-10-15T07:05+0000
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Swedish citizen in ... the Pskov Region who illegally crossed the state border of Russia from the territory of a neighboring state," the FSB said in a statement. Between February and June, the foreign national served in the military on a contract basis as the commander of a squad of unmanned aerial systems in an organization recognized as terrorist in Russia, the statement read, adding that there are documents confirming his participation in combat operations against Russia as part of the armed forces of the country.
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Swedish Citizen Plotting Sabotage at Russia Military Objects Detained in Pskov Region - FSB

07:05 GMT 15.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a Swedish citizen in the Pskov Region who planned acts of sabotage at military facilities under the pretext of joining the Russian armed forces.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Swedish citizen in ... the Pskov Region who illegally crossed the state border of Russia from the territory of a neighboring state," the FSB said in a statement.
Between February and June, the foreign national served in the military on a contract basis as the commander of a squad of unmanned aerial systems in an organization recognized as terrorist in Russia, the statement read, adding that there are documents confirming his participation in combat operations against Russia as part of the armed forces of the country.
"Under the pretext of joining the Russian armed forces, he entered Russia to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts at military facilities," the statement said.
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