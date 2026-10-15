https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/swedish-citizen-plotting-sabotage-at-russia-military-objects-detained-in-pskov-region---fsb-1124883920.html

Swedish Citizen Plotting Sabotage at Russia Military Objects Detained in Pskov Region - FSB

Swedish Citizen Plotting Sabotage at Russia Military Objects Detained in Pskov Region - FSB

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a Swedish citizen in the Pskov Region who planned acts of sabotage at military facilities under the pretext of joining the Russian armed forces.

2026-10-15T07:05+0000

2026-10-15T07:05+0000

2026-10-15T07:05+0000

russia

russia

pskov region

sweden

russian federal security service (fsb)

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"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Swedish citizen in ... the Pskov Region who illegally crossed the state border of Russia from the territory of a neighboring state," the FSB said in a statement. Between February and June, the foreign national served in the military on a contract basis as the commander of a squad of unmanned aerial systems in an organization recognized as terrorist in Russia, the statement read, adding that there are documents confirming his participation in combat operations against Russia as part of the armed forces of the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-kiev-attempt-to-attack-baltimor-airfield-in-voronezh-with-uavs-1124873411.html

russia

pskov region

sweden

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russia, pskov region, sweden, russian federal security service (fsb)