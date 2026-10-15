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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/ukraine-forced-to-cancel-drone-missions-following-starlink-slowdown---reports-1124883772.html
Ukraine Forced to Cancel Drone Missions Following Starlink Slowdown - Reports
Ukraine Forced to Cancel Drone Missions Following Starlink Slowdown - Reports
Sputnik International
Ukraine is forced to cancel missions involving drones due to a slowdown in the Starlink satellite communication system, The Telegraph reported, citing Ukrainian assault troops.
2026-10-15T06:35+0000
2026-10-15T06:35+0000
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On Wednesday, Serhiy Sternenko, a former Ukrainian deputy defense minister, stated that the operation of Starlink satellite terminals was restricted at night. According to him, the connection would drop when moving at speeds exceeding 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour), hindering Ukrainian military operations. Drone operators have reported communication interruptions with the fast-moving aircraft lasting between 10 and 20 seconds, the report said on Wednesday. These changes "directly affected the use of the drones that use Starlink for control during flight," a 7th Rapid Response Corps spokesman told the newspaper. A vast number of Ukrainian drones have become unusable, turning into easy targets for the Russian military, the report added. The slowdown has impacted Ukraine's ability to carry out medium-range strikes, as well as its capacity to deploy interceptor drones to counter long-range Russian strikes, the newspaper reported, citing a Ukrainian defense ministry source. Earlier in October, Western media reported that the US could leave Ukraine without the US intelligence data and access to Starlink. This publication appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Zelensky, saying that he creates problems for the whole world. The US president also expressed the opinion that Ukraine needs a leader who can make a deal with Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/starlink-slowdown-spells-disaster-for-ukraines-army--analyst--1124880840.html
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Ukraine Forced to Cancel Drone Missions Following Starlink Slowdown - Reports

06:35 GMT 15.10.2026
© AP Photo / Reed HoffmannIn this photo made with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
In this photo made with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
© AP Photo / Reed Hoffmann
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is forced to cancel missions involving drones due to a slowdown in the Starlink satellite communication system, The Telegraph reported, citing Ukrainian assault troops.
On Wednesday, Serhiy Sternenko, a former Ukrainian deputy defense minister, stated that the operation of Starlink satellite terminals was restricted at night. According to him, the connection would drop when moving at speeds exceeding 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour), hindering Ukrainian military operations.
Drone operators have reported communication interruptions with the fast-moving aircraft lasting between 10 and 20 seconds, the report said on Wednesday.
These changes "directly affected the use of the drones that use Starlink for control during flight," a 7th Rapid Response Corps spokesman told the newspaper.
A vast number of Ukrainian drones have become unusable, turning into easy targets for the Russian military, the report added.
The slowdown has impacted Ukraine's ability to carry out medium-range strikes, as well as its capacity to deploy interceptor drones to counter long-range Russian strikes, the newspaper reported, citing a Ukrainian defense ministry source.
Earlier in October, Western media reported that the US could leave Ukraine without the US intelligence data and access to Starlink. This publication appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Zelensky, saying that he creates problems for the whole world. The US president also expressed the opinion that Ukraine needs a leader who can make a deal with Russia.
Starlink Satellites Imaged from CTIO - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
Analysis
Starlink Slowdown Spells Disaster for Ukraine’s Army – Analyst
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