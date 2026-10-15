https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/us-efforts-to-resolve-ukrainian-crisis-thwarted-by-ukraines-unwillingness-to-seek-peace---kremlin-1124885460.html

US Efforts to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis Thwarted by Ukraine's Unwillingness to Seek Peace - Kremlin

US Efforts to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis Thwarted by Ukraine's Unwillingness to Seek Peace - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine continues to strike targets in the Russian energy sector, contradicting the peace efforts of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-10-15T10:15+0000

2026-10-15T10:15+0000

2026-10-15T10:15+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

us

ukraine

europe

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122481199_185:0:3826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf511e26e0a5e4f3ce3acb8d17f61d05.jpg

On UkraineOn Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that there was, in fact, no moratorium on attacks on energy sector facilities in Russia from Ukraine. America's vigorous efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis are being thwarted by the unwillingness of Ukraine and Vladimir Zelensky personally to seek peace, Peskov said.On Russia-US Relations and EuropeThere is currently no information regarding a new visit by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia, Peskov said.The position of European countries regarding the deal between Russia and United States on diesel fuel is destructive, Peskov said.This criticism by Europe shows it is actually a war party, Peskov said, adding that it is hardly worth discussing publicly which countries want to buy Russian diesel after the US, for obvious reasons.On Russian DieselRussian diesel fuel has begun to enter global markets, and this will have a certain positive effect on stabilizing oil markets, Dmitry Peskov said.Energy markets are in a very tense state, this is influenced by many factors, including the inability to export oil from Russia to export markets, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-us-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-meets-interests-of-both-countries---kremlin-1124874918.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, russia, us, ukraine, europe