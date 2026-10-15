US Efforts to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis Thwarted by Ukraine's Unwillingness to Seek Peace - Kremlin
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine continues to strike targets in the Russian energy sector, contradicting the peace efforts of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Ukraine
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that there was, in fact, no moratorium on attacks on energy sector facilities in Russia from Ukraine.
"The attacks on our refineries and energy sector facilities continued these days. Therefore, there is nothing new on the matter. The Ukrainian Kiev regime continues to strike at these facilities, thereby, of course, coming into serious conflict with the peaceful efforts of the United States, US negotiators, who are really making very energetic efforts to somehow initiate the development of the peace process," Peskov told reporters.
America's vigorous efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis are being thwarted by the unwillingness of Ukraine and Vladimir Zelensky personally to seek peace, Peskov said.
On Russia-US Relations and Europe
There is currently no information regarding a new visit by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia, Peskov said.
The position of European countries regarding the deal between Russia and United States on diesel fuel is destructive, Peskov said.
"We still see the destructive position of European countries. Not only did they not welcome this deal [between Russia and the United States on diesel fuel], they subjected it to rather harsh criticism. And personally, President Trump, and a similar decision by the US administration," Peskov told reporters.
This criticism by Europe shows it is actually a war party, Peskov said, adding that it is hardly worth discussing publicly which countries want to buy Russian diesel after the US, for obvious reasons.
On Russian Diesel
Russian diesel fuel has begun to enter global markets, and this will have a certain positive effect on stabilizing oil markets, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Now, fairly large quantities of diesel are being released, and this diesel has begun to enter global markets. And this will have a certain positive effect on stabilizing oil markets. Although it will not be able to fully stabilize them — we need to be aware of that as well," Peskov told reporters.
Energy markets are in a very tense state, this is influenced by many factors, including the inability to export oil from Russia to export markets, the official added.
13 October, 09:56 GMT