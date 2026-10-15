https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/us-shipping-regulator-proposes-200000-fee-on-spanish-ships-1124885196.html

US Shipping Regulator Proposes $200,000 Fee on Spanish Ships

US Shipping Regulator Proposes $200,000 Fee on Spanish Ships

Sputnik International

The US Federal Maritime Commission has proposed introducing a $200,000 fee for Spanish vessels entering US ports and restricting imports of Spanish goods in response to the closure of ports to US-flagged ships.

2026-10-15T09:53+0000

2026-10-15T09:53+0000

2026-10-15T09:53+0000

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"In order to address these unfavorable conditions created by Spain, the FMC proposes two sets of remedies: (1) a per-voyage fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels of $200,000 and (2) restrictions on the import of certain Spanish goods into the United States," the statement read. Trade restrictions could affect imports of perfumery and cosmetic products, oils and fats, ceramics, articles of stone, sugar and confectioneries. Before approving the measures, the commission will provide Spain with the opportunity for a hearing on the matter, as well as review public feedback on the impact of these measures on supply chains. The US authorities launched an investigation into Spain's port practices in December 2024 following reports that Madrid had blocked access to its harbors for US ships, including vessels carrying cargo under the maritime security program of the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration.

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