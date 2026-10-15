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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/us-shipping-regulator-proposes-200000-fee-on-spanish-ships-1124885196.html
US Shipping Regulator Proposes $200,000 Fee on Spanish Ships
US Shipping Regulator Proposes $200,000 Fee on Spanish Ships
Sputnik International
The US Federal Maritime Commission has proposed introducing a $200,000 fee for Spanish vessels entering US ports and restricting imports of Spanish goods in response to the closure of ports to US-flagged ships.
2026-10-15T09:53+0000
2026-10-15T09:53+0000
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"In order to address these unfavorable conditions created by Spain, the FMC proposes two sets of remedies: (1) a per-voyage fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels of $200,000 and (2) restrictions on the import of certain Spanish goods into the United States," the statement read. Trade restrictions could affect imports of perfumery and cosmetic products, oils and fats, ceramics, articles of stone, sugar and confectioneries. Before approving the measures, the commission will provide Spain with the opportunity for a hearing on the matter, as well as review public feedback on the impact of these measures on supply chains. The US authorities launched an investigation into Spain's port practices in December 2024 following reports that Madrid had blocked access to its harbors for US ships, including vessels carrying cargo under the maritime security program of the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration.
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US Shipping Regulator Proposes $200,000 Fee on Spanish Ships

09:53 GMT 15.10.2026
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesFILE - A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles.
FILE - A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific at the Port of Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Federal Maritime Commission has proposed introducing a $200,000 fee for Spanish vessels entering US ports and restricting imports of Spanish goods in response to the closure of ports to US-flagged ships.
"In order to address these unfavorable conditions created by Spain, the FMC proposes two sets of remedies: (1) a per-voyage fee on all Spanish-flagged vessels of $200,000 and (2) restrictions on the import of certain Spanish goods into the United States," the statement read.
Trade restrictions could affect imports of perfumery and cosmetic products, oils and fats, ceramics, articles of stone, sugar and confectioneries. Before approving the measures, the commission will provide Spain with the opportunity for a hearing on the matter, as well as review public feedback on the impact of these measures on supply chains.
The US authorities launched an investigation into Spain's port practices in December 2024 following reports that Madrid had blocked access to its harbors for US ships, including vessels carrying cargo under the maritime security program of the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
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