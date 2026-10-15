https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/zelenskys-position-on-diesel-deal-shows-he-is-not-ready-for-constructive-dialogue---lavrov-1124885682.html
Zelensky's Position on Diesel Deal Shows He Is Not Ready for Constructive Dialogue - Lavrov
Zelensky's Position on Diesel Deal Shows He Is Not Ready for Constructive Dialogue - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Vladimir Zelensky has demonstrated through his position on the Russia-US diesel deal that he is not ready for constructive engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
2026-10-15T11:16+0000
2026-10-15T11:16+0000
2026-10-15T12:20+0000
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The diesel fuel deal proposed by the United States, and Russia supported it, the minister said. Zelensky’s position on the deal is a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, the minister said, adding that this kind of behavior has become typical for him.Russia is ready for normal, sane and honest negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia never refused negotiations on Ukraine, the minister said."[Volodymyr] Zelensky has already made it clear that he is not interested in [presidential] elections, because he has set conditions that are inherently unacceptable. There will be no ceasefire so that he can be brought to his senses again and pumped with weapons," Lavrov added.Russia has received no official proposals on a peace settlement on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.After the Anchorage summit, there is a constant rollback from positions that help negotiations, Lavrov underscored.
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Zelensky's Position on Diesel Deal Shows He Is Not Ready for Constructive Dialogue - Lavrov
11:16 GMT 15.10.2026 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 15.10.2026)
BAKU (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky has demonstrated through his position on the Russia-US diesel deal that he is not ready for constructive engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
The diesel fuel deal proposed by the United States, and Russia supported it, the minister said.
"Zelensky believes that the whole world owes him something, and he is not obliged to do anything in return, and he is not ready to take any constructive actions that would be truly honest and equitable," Lavrov said.
Zelensky’s position on the deal is a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, the minister said, adding that this kind of behavior has become typical for him.
Russia is ready for normal, sane and honest negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"So, everything will be decided based on the actions of our armed forces, as President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly stated, despite our readiness for normal, sensible, and honest negotiations," Lavrov told reporters at a press conference following the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.
Russia never refused negotiations on Ukraine, the minister said.
"[Volodymyr] Zelensky has already made it clear that he is not interested in [presidential] elections, because he has set conditions that are inherently unacceptable. There will be no ceasefire so that he can be brought to his senses again and pumped with weapons," Lavrov added.
Russia has received no official proposals on a peace settlement on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Of course, we are reading, because it is now widely distributed. But we have not received any official proposals," he said.
After the Anchorage summit, there is a constant rollback from positions that help negotiations, Lavrov underscored.
"There are no ideas, at least in the media leaks that I have seen, on how to move towards a long-term, sustainable peace, and not a truce that will be violated, we have no doubt about it, Ukraine and its European masters have not said a word," Lavrov added.