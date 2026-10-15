https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/zelenskys-position-on-diesel-deal-shows-he-is-not-ready-for-constructive-dialogue---lavrov-1124885682.html

Zelensky's Position on Diesel Deal Shows He Is Not Ready for Constructive Dialogue - Lavrov

Zelensky's Position on Diesel Deal Shows He Is Not Ready for Constructive Dialogue - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky has demonstrated through his position on the Russia-US diesel deal that he is not ready for constructive engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2026-10-15T11:16+0000

2026-10-15T11:16+0000

2026-10-15T12:20+0000

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The diesel fuel deal proposed by the United States, and Russia supported it, the minister said. Zelensky’s position on the deal is a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, the minister said, adding that this kind of behavior has become typical for him.Russia is ready for normal, sane and honest negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia never refused negotiations on Ukraine, the minister said."[Volodymyr] Zelensky has already made it clear that he is not interested in [presidential] elections, because he has set conditions that are inherently unacceptable. There will be no ceasefire so that he can be brought to his senses again and pumped with weapons," Lavrov added.Russia has received no official proposals on a peace settlement on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.After the Anchorage summit, there is a constant rollback from positions that help negotiations, Lavrov underscored.

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sergey lavrov, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, russia, ukraine, us