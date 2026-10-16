https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/eu-increases-imports-of-russian-lng-by-60-in-a-month--crea-1124888523.html

EU Increases Imports of Russian LNG by 60% in a Month – CREA

EU Increases Imports of Russian LNG by 60% in a Month – CREA

Sputnik International

The European Union increased imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 60% in September compared to August, despite existing restrictions and Brussels' policy of abandoning Russian energy resources, according to a report by the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) obtained by Sputnik.

2026-10-16T09:46+0000

2026-10-16T09:46+0000

2026-10-16T09:46+0000

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liquefied natural gas (lng)

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According to the center, the value of Russian LNG purchased by the European Union amounted to €615 million. Almost three-quarters of the physical volume of supplies, or 72%, went to French ports. The remaining shipments went to the Netherlands and Portugal.Likewise, the researchers note that despite the sharp increase in supplies in September, imports of Russian LNG into the European Union are still far from the supply levels seen before February 2022.As CREA explains, the increase in European imports occurred five months after the EU ban on short-term contracts for Russian LNG came into force. Supplies under certain previously concluded long-term contracts are still permitted until January 2027.Russia has repeatedly pointed out that the EU's attempts to abandon Russian gas violate established energy ties and force European countries to buy more expensive alternative energy carriers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/record-russian-lng-imports-fail-to-boost-eu-winter-gas-reserves-1124545885.html

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europe, russia, european union (eu), liquefied natural gas (lng)