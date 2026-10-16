https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/iran-discusses-creation-of-energy-storage-facilities-with-azerbaijan---oil-ministry-1124888636.html

Iran Discusses Creation of Energy Storage Facilities With Azerbaijan - Oil Ministry

Iran Discusses Creation of Energy Storage Facilities With Azerbaijan - Oil Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran is looking to create underground storage facilities for energy resources, said Saeed Tavakoli, deputy minister of oil and head of the National Iranian Gas Company, at the Russian Energy Week.

2026-10-16T09:48+0000

2026-10-16T09:48+0000

2026-10-16T09:48+0000

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The official said this during the session "3+3 Platform: Energy Cooperation as a Pillar of Peace and Security in the South Caucasus."The international forum Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow on October 14-16. Sputnik is the forum's information partner.

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