About 10% of the territory of the Donetsk region and around 16.5% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region remain under the control of Ukraine About 10% of the territory of the Donetsk region and around 16.5% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region remain under the control of Ukraine

About 6,500 square kilometers and 310 settlements have been liberated by Russian forces since the beginning of 2026 About 6,500 square kilometers and 310 settlements have been liberated by Russian forces since the beginning of 2026

Main efforts of the Russian forces are concentrated on the liberation of Donbass Main efforts of the Russian forces are concentrated on the liberation of Donbass

Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the DPR has been liberated Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the DPR has been liberated

Over the past three days, the settlement of Sergeyevka was liberated Over the past three days, the settlement of Sergeyevka was liberated

Russian air defense combat crews are generally acting professionally, but there is still room for improvement Russian air defense combat crews are generally acting professionally, but there is still room for improvement