Lugansk People's Republic Is Fully Liberated by Russian Forces - Putin
16:41 GMT 16.10.2026 (Updated: 17:40 GMT 16.10.2026)
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Since the beginning of the year, 310 settlements have been liberated, he added.
Russian president visited the auxiliary command post of the Joint Group of Forces and he held another meeting with the command staff.
Other Key Statements
About 10% of the territory of the Donetsk region and around 16.5% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region remain under the control of Ukraine
About 6,500 square kilometers and 310 settlements have been liberated by Russian forces since the beginning of 2026
Main efforts of the Russian forces are concentrated on the liberation of Donbass
Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the DPR has been liberated
Over the past three days, the settlement of Sergeyevka was liberated
Russian air defense combat crews are generally acting professionally, but there is still room for improvement
Offensive by the Russian forces is proceeding along the entire line of contact, and the pace of the offensive has increased