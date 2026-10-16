NATO Intends to Impose Its Will in Asia, Constructive Response Needed - Lavrov
07:46 GMT 16.10.2026 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 16.10.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO intends to impose its will in Asia, far beyond its zone of responsibility, and a constructive response is needed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
On NATO in Asia
Today, NATO is trying to claim that the entire territory of Eurasia is its zone of responsibility, citing the defensive nature of the alliance, the minister said, noting that it is protecting the territories of member countries, but threats to the territories now come from the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.
"This is such a serious philosophical shift that it demonstrates NATO's intention to impose its will far beyond its zone of responsibility. And in this regard, some kind of constructive response is needed. A constructive response can only be provided by the countries of the region themselves," Lavrov said at the plenary session of the CSTO, CIS, and SCO Conference on Security in Central Asia and Afghanistan.
On Central Asia
Russia assesses the situation in Central Asia as stable and favorable for developing international cooperation, but certain risks persist, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We assess the situation emerging in Central Asia as stable and favorable for international cooperation, given all known risks. We appreciate the enormous contribution of the region's leaders to the creation of all the necessary conditions for this," Lavrov said.
It is important not to lose sight of the risks that are not yet known and that arise mainly as a result of the actions of certain external players, who are pursuing their geopolitical goals without taking into account the specifics and interests of the Central Asian peoples friendly to Russia, the minister said.
On Afghanistan
It will take a long time to overcome the consequences of the actions of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are trying to be realistic, and in this regard, we understand that it will take a long time to overcome the sad legacies left by the United States and other countries, by NATO, after two decades of the ignominious occupation of Afghanistan," Lavrov said.
Radical groups want to use Afghanistan as a springboard to transfer threats to Central Asia and Russia, the minister said, adding that ISIS (the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia) is trying to undermine Kabul’s efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan.
Russia will continue providing Afghanistan with whatever humanitarian assistance it can offer, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Russia will continue providing the Afghan people with all possible economic and humanitarian assistance," Lavrov said.
Russia welcomes similar efforts by Afghanistan's neighbors, the minister added.
Russia takes necessary actions to provide to Tajik partners with arms in a timely manner to protect the border with Afghanistan, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Within the framework of the CSTO, we pay special attention to implementing the targeted interstate program to strengthen the Tajik‑Afghan border. We are taking the necessary measures to ensure timely supplies of weapons, military equipment, and technical means for border protection to our Tajikistani allies," Lavrov said.
On Eurasian Security Conference
The fourth International Conference on Eurasian Security will be held in Minsk on November 3-4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"The continuation of this work will also be very, very important during the fourth Conference on Eurasian Security, which will be held from November 3-4 in Minsk … It is obvious that our common security will only benefit if, as I have already said, it is based on a solid economic foundation," Lavrov said.
Russia hopes that European representatives will take part in the security conference, the minister added.
5 October, 08:38 GMT