https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/nato-presence-in-afghanistan-unacceptable--lavrov-1124836429.html

NATO Presence in Afghanistan Unacceptable — Lavrov

NATO Presence in Afghanistan Unacceptable — Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia considers the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring countries unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-10-05T08:38+0000

2026-10-05T08:38+0000

2026-10-05T09:50+0000

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“I would once again like to emphasize the categorical unacceptability of deploying NATO military infrastructure on the territory of Afghanistan or neighboring states, under any pretext whatsoever,” Lavrov said at a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.Russia will continue regular supplies of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, with the next batch set to be delivered in one to two months, Sergey Lavrov said.The Taliban-led Afghan government is effectively governing the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.On October 5, Moscow holds the eighth meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan at the level of special representatives or senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Delegations from Belarus and Egypt have been invited as guests. The first meeting of the Moscow format of consultations took place in 2017.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russia-to-continue-assisting-afghanistan-in-strengthening-regional-security--1122393144.html

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sergey lavrov, afghanistan, russia, nato, security, cooperation, taliban, moscow