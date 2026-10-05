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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/nato-presence-in-afghanistan-unacceptable--lavrov-1124836429.html
NATO Presence in Afghanistan Unacceptable — Lavrov
NATO Presence in Afghanistan Unacceptable — Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia considers the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring countries unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-10-05T08:38+0000
2026-10-05T09:50+0000
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“I would once again like to emphasize the categorical unacceptability of deploying NATO military infrastructure on the territory of Afghanistan or neighboring states, under any pretext whatsoever,” Lavrov said at a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.Russia will continue regular supplies of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, with the next batch set to be delivered in one to two months, Sergey Lavrov said.The Taliban-led Afghan government is effectively governing the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.On October 5, Moscow holds the eighth meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan at the level of special representatives or senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Delegations from Belarus and Egypt have been invited as guests. The first meeting of the Moscow format of consultations took place in 2017.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russia-to-continue-assisting-afghanistan-in-strengthening-regional-security--1122393144.html
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NATO Presence in Afghanistan Unacceptable — Lavrov

08:38 GMT 05.10.2026 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 05.10.2026)
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Russia considers the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring countries unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
“I would once again like to emphasize the categorical unacceptability of deploying NATO military infrastructure on the territory of Afghanistan or neighboring states, under any pretext whatsoever,” Lavrov said at a meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.
Russia will continue regular supplies of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, with the next batch set to be delivered in one to two months, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Russia, for its part, will continue to carry out regular humanitarian supplies. The next batch of these supplies should arrive in Afghanistan in the next one to two months," Lavrov said.
The Taliban-led Afghan government is effectively governing the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"The national government led by the Taliban movement has secured control over the country's territory and, it must be acknowledged, is governing it quite successfully," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan.
On October 5, Moscow holds the eighth meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan at the level of special representatives or senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Delegations from Belarus and Egypt have been invited as guests. The first meeting of the Moscow format of consultations took place in 2017.
Id Gah Mosque (Eid Gah Mosque), in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2025
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Russia to Continue Assisting Afghanistan in Strengthening Regional Security
3 July 2025, 16:27 GMT
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