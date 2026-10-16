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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-liberates-varvarovka-nikolaevka-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124888294.html
Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Varvarovka and Nikolaevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-16T09:17+0000
2026-10-16T09:17+0000
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This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russian territories.Ukraine lost over 2,740 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: Additionally, the Russian armed forces have carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting defense industry facilities and logistics and telecommunications centers associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as hit 15 dry cargo ships involved in supplying Western weapons, military equipment, fuel, and property for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the statement read.The Russian air defense systems shot down:
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Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region

09:17 GMT 16.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Varvarovka and Nikolaevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russian territories.
Ukraine lost over 2,740 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In total, in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr military group, Ukrainian armed formations suffered losses of more than 2,740 military personnel, 37 armored combat vehicles, 76 vehicles, 11 field artillery pieces, and 11 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 1,675 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,695 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,550 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,155 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 240 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting defense industry facilities and logistics and telecommunications centers associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as hit 15 dry cargo ships involved in supplying Western weapons, military equipment, fuel, and property for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the statement read.
The Russian air defense systems shot down:
Seven guided aerial bombs
Two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers
Four long‑range Flamingo cruise missiles
One long‑range Neptun guided missile
5,695 aircraft‑type UAVs
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Nefedovka, Chernoye in Kharkov Region
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