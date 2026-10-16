https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-liberates-varvarovka-nikolaevka-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124888294.html

Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Varvarovka and Nikolaevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-10-16T09:17+0000

2026-10-16T09:17+0000

2026-10-16T09:17+0000

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This allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent Ukrainian shelling of Russian territories.Ukraine lost over 2,740 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: Additionally, the Russian armed forces have carried out one massive strike and seven group strikes, hitting defense industry facilities and logistics and telecommunications centers associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as hit 15 dry cargo ships involved in supplying Western weapons, military equipment, fuel, and property for the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the statement read.The Russian air defense systems shot down:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/russia-liberates-nefedovka-chernoye-in-kharkov-region-1124884892.html

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