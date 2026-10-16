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Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region
Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck the Blum logistics center in the Odessa region, which was used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store military and dual-use cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.
2026-10-16T07:59+0000
2026-10-16T07:59+0000
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At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine. The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa, while it was at sea, the ministry said.At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-strikes-energy-infrastructure-in-kiev-and-kharkov-regions-used-by-ukrainian-forces--1124878104.html
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Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region

07:59 GMT 16.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have struck the Blum logistics center in the Odessa region, which was used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store military and dual-use cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.
At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa, while it was at sea, the ministry said.
At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine.
Russia's Iskander-M missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure in Kiev and Kharkov Regions Used by Ukrainian Forces
14 October, 06:32 GMT
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