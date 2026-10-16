https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-strikes-logistics-center-with-ukrainian-military-cargo-in-odessa-region-1124887829.html
Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region
Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have struck the Blum logistics center in the Odessa region, which was used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store military and dual-use cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.
2026-10-16T07:59+0000
2026-10-16T07:59+0000
2026-10-16T07:59+0000
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At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine. The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa, while it was at sea, the ministry said.At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-strikes-energy-infrastructure-in-kiev-and-kharkov-regions-used-by-ukrainian-forces--1124878104.html
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russia, odessa, ukraine, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry
Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have struck the Blum logistics center in the Odessa region, which was used by the armed forces of Ukraine to store military and dual-use cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.
At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies to the port of Odessa, while it was at sea, the ministry said.
At night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian port infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels used to support the armed forces of Ukraine.