https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-strikes-energy-infrastructure-in-kiev-and-kharkov-regions-used-by-ukrainian-forces--1124878104.html

Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure in Kiev and Kharkov Regions Used by Ukrainian Forces

Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure in Kiev and Kharkov Regions Used by Ukrainian Forces

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike against energy infrastructure facilities in Kiev and in the Kiev and Kharkov regions used in the interests of the military-industrial complex and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

2026-10-14T06:32+0000

2026-10-14T06:32+0000

2026-10-14T06:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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In Kiev, the Russian troops hit the ATM UkrSibbank data processing center, which handled internet traffic exchange for the purpose of gathering intelligence on the Russian Armed Forces, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.Other targets included:The Darnytsia Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-4), which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kiev.The Kiev Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-5), which delivers electricity to military facilities and military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev and the Kiev region.The Russian troops also hit the Tripolye Thermal Power Plant, which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region.Additionally, they targeted the Kiev electrical substation, which ensures the transfer of electricity from Ukraine’s western regions and its distribution to Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the Kiev region.The targets also included the Zmiyov Thermal Power Plant, which delivers electricity to Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the southeastern part of the Kharkov region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russia-strikes-gostomel-logistics-hub-in-kiev-region---mod-1124828683.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russia-liberates-lukashovo-lobanovka-in-kharkov-region-1124859597.html

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russia, ukraine, infrastructure, troops, electricity