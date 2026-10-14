https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-strikes-energy-infrastructure-in-kiev-and-kharkov-regions-used-by-ukrainian-forces--1124878104.html
Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure in Kiev and Kharkov Regions Used by Ukrainian Forces
Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure in Kiev and Kharkov Regions Used by Ukrainian Forces
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike against energy infrastructure facilities in Kiev and in the Kiev and Kharkov regions used in the interests of the military-industrial complex and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
2026-10-14T06:32+0000
2026-10-14T06:32+0000
2026-10-14T06:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
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In Kiev, the Russian troops hit the ATM UkrSibbank data processing center, which handled internet traffic exchange for the purpose of gathering intelligence on the Russian Armed Forces, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.Other targets included:The Darnytsia Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-4), which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kiev.The Kiev Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-5), which delivers electricity to military facilities and military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev and the Kiev region.The Russian troops also hit the Tripolye Thermal Power Plant, which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region.Additionally, they targeted the Kiev electrical substation, which ensures the transfer of electricity from Ukraine’s western regions and its distribution to Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the Kiev region.The targets also included the Zmiyov Thermal Power Plant, which delivers electricity to Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the southeastern part of the Kharkov region.
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russia, ukraine, infrastructure, troops, electricity
russia, ukraine, infrastructure, troops, electricity
Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure in Kiev and Kharkov Regions Used by Ukrainian Forces
The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike overnight using precision-guided ground-based weapons and long-range attack drones against communication and energy infrastructure facilities in Kiev and in the Kiev and Kharkov regions used in the interests of the military-industrial complex and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In Kiev, the Russian troops hit the ATM UkrSibbank data processing center, which handled internet traffic exchange for the purpose of gathering intelligence on the Russian Armed Forces, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The Darnytsia Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-4), which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kiev.
The Kiev Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-5), which delivers electricity to military facilities and military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev and the Kiev region.
In the Kiev region, the Russian forces crippled the Kiev Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-6), which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and weapons and military equipment storage sites in the region’s northeastern part.
The Russian troops also hit the Tripolye Thermal Power Plant, which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region.
Additionally, they targeted the Kiev electrical substation, which ensures the transfer of electricity from Ukraine’s western regions and its distribution to Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the Kiev region.
In Kharkov and the Kharkov region, the Russian forces hit the Kharkov Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-5), which supplies electricity to military-industrial complex facilities in Kharkov and the western part of the Kharkov region.
The targets also included the Zmiyov Thermal Power Plant, which delivers electricity to Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in the southeastern part of the Kharkov region.