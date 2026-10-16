https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/starshield-restriction-order-comes-from-white-house-as-ukraine-panics--reports-1124887668.html

Starshield Restriction Order Comes From White House as Ukraine Panics — Reports

Starshield Restriction Order Comes From White House as Ukraine Panics — Reports

Sputnik International

After days of Ukrainian complaints, cancelled drone attacks, calls to SpaceX tech support and frantic appeals to Washington, the source of the Starshield slowdown is becoming clearer.

2026-10-16T04:37+0000

2026-10-16T04:37+0000

2026-10-16T04:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

us

pentagon

state department

white house

starshield

starlink

elon musk

volodymyr zelensky

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The order to restrict Ukraine’s military-grade satellite service came from inside the White House, with Pentagon leaders told that Starshield for the Ukrainian military needed to be slowed, Reuters reported.Ukrainian officials said terminals now work in motion only up to around 100 mph (160 km/h), complicating drone strikes.But Ukrainian officials who called the White House, State Department and Pentagon looking for answers were ultimately told it was a White House decision.So Ukraine keeps sinking deeper into dependence on Washington.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/trump-tears-into-zelensky-over-peace-talks-refinery-strikes-and-us-aid-1124887454.html

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ukraine, us, pentagon, state department, white house, starshield, starlink, elon musk, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukrainian conflict