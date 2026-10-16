https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/starshield-restriction-order-comes-from-white-house-as-ukraine-panics--reports-1124887668.html
Starshield Restriction Order Comes From White House as Ukraine Panics — Reports
Starshield Restriction Order Comes From White House as Ukraine Panics — Reports
Sputnik International
After days of Ukrainian complaints, cancelled drone attacks, calls to SpaceX tech support and frantic appeals to Washington, the source of the Starshield slowdown is becoming clearer.
2026-10-16T04:37+0000
2026-10-16T04:37+0000
2026-10-16T04:37+0000
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The order to restrict Ukraine’s military-grade satellite service came from inside the White House, with Pentagon leaders told that Starshield for the Ukrainian military needed to be slowed, Reuters reported.Ukrainian officials said terminals now work in motion only up to around 100 mph (160 km/h), complicating drone strikes.But Ukrainian officials who called the White House, State Department and Pentagon looking for answers were ultimately told it was a White House decision.So Ukraine keeps sinking deeper into dependence on Washington.
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ukraine, us, pentagon, state department, white house, starshield, starlink, elon musk, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukrainian conflict
ukraine, us, pentagon, state department, white house, starshield, starlink, elon musk, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukrainian conflict
Starshield Restriction Order Comes From White House as Ukraine Panics — Reports
After days of Ukrainian complaints, cancelled drone attacks, calls to SpaceX tech support and frantic appeals to Washington, the source of the Starshield slowdown is becoming clearer.
The order to restrict Ukraine’s military-grade satellite service came from inside the White House, with Pentagon leaders told that Starshield for the Ukrainian military needed to be slowed, Reuters reported.
Ukrainian officials said terminals now work in motion only up to around 100 mph (160 km/h), complicating drone strikes.
“No such request was ever made by the president,” a senior US official insisted.
But Ukrainian officials who called the White House, State Department and Pentagon looking for answers were ultimately told it was a White House decision.
So Ukraine keeps sinking deeper into dependence on Washington.