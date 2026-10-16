https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/trump-tears-into-zelensky-over-peace-talks-refinery-strikes-and-us-aid-1124887454.html
Trump Tears Into Zelensky Over Peace Talks, Refinery Strikes and US Aid
Trump Tears Into Zelensky Over Peace Talks, Refinery Strikes and US Aid
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump launched a broad attack on Zelensky, accusing him of resisting a settlement with Russia, ignoring Washington’s requests to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and questioning what happened to billions of dollars and weapons supplied to Ukraine under Joe Biden.
2026-10-16T04:33+0000
2026-10-16T04:33+0000
2026-10-16T04:33+0000
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“Zelensky’s not a good guy for us to deal with,” Trump said.He argued that any eventual settlement may have to come without Zelensky.Trump added that he was “not a big fan of Zelensky” and later drew a direct comparison with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The US president also criticized renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, arguing that they were pushing fuel prices higher despite his request that such strikes stop.“I think that’s a disgrace,” Trump added.He also suggested that Zelensky had “been there a long time” and indicated that political change could be necessary if Ukraine wants to reach a settlement.Trump then turned to the human cost of the conflict, recalling an interview with a Ukrainian woman whom he quoted as saying:Trump also questioned the enormous amount of US aid provided to Ukraine under Biden, asking what had happened to both the money and military equipment.He went further, saying that some US-supplied weapons had been resold.
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volodymyr zelensky, us, donald trump, joe biden, ukraine, russia, ukrainian conflict
Trump Tears Into Zelensky Over Peace Talks, Refinery Strikes and US Aid
US President Donald Trump launched a broad attack on Zelensky, accusing him of resisting a settlement with Russia, ignoring Washington’s requests to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and questioning what happened to billions of dollars and weapons supplied to Ukraine under Joe Biden.
“Zelensky’s not a good guy for us to deal with,” Trump said.
He argued that any eventual settlement may have to come without Zelensky.
“If they’re gonna end up with a settlement of some kind, they’re not gonna do it with him. He doesn’t want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn’t.”
Trump added that he was “not a big fan of Zelensky” and later drew a direct comparison with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I find Zelensky to be more difficult to deal with than Putin.”
The US president also criticized renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, arguing that they were pushing fuel prices higher despite his request that such strikes stop.
“If you tell me that Zelensky is again shooting at refineries, all he’s doing is making oil price higher.”
“I think that’s a disgrace,” Trump added.
He also suggested that Zelensky had “been there a long time” and indicated that political change could be necessary if Ukraine wants to reach a settlement.
Trump then turned to the human cost of the conflict, recalling an interview with a Ukrainian woman whom he quoted as saying:
“President Zelensky has destroyed our country. President Zelensky has taken our men away from us. Our men have no legs, no arms. Our men are, in many cases, in mental institutions, or they’re dead.”
Trump also questioned the enormous amount of US aid provided to Ukraine under Biden, asking what had happened to both the money and military equipment.
“Where is the cash that we gave to Ukraine? Where’s all the equipment?”
He went further, saying that some US-supplied weapons had been resold.
“Biden was giving them missiles, and they were being sold on the open market.”
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT