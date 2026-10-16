https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/trump-tears-into-zelensky-over-peace-talks-refinery-strikes-and-us-aid-1124887454.html

Trump Tears Into Zelensky Over Peace Talks, Refinery Strikes and US Aid

Trump Tears Into Zelensky Over Peace Talks, Refinery Strikes and US Aid

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump launched a broad attack on Zelensky, accusing him of resisting a settlement with Russia, ignoring Washington’s requests to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and questioning what happened to billions of dollars and weapons supplied to Ukraine under Joe Biden.

2026-10-16T04:33+0000

2026-10-16T04:33+0000

2026-10-16T04:33+0000

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“Zelensky’s not a good guy for us to deal with,” Trump said.He argued that any eventual settlement may have to come without Zelensky.Trump added that he was “not a big fan of Zelensky” and later drew a direct comparison with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The US president also criticized renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, arguing that they were pushing fuel prices higher despite his request that such strikes stop.“I think that’s a disgrace,” Trump added.He also suggested that Zelensky had “been there a long time” and indicated that political change could be necessary if Ukraine wants to reach a settlement.Trump then turned to the human cost of the conflict, recalling an interview with a Ukrainian woman whom he quoted as saying:Trump also questioned the enormous amount of US aid provided to Ukraine under Biden, asking what had happened to both the money and military equipment.He went further, saying that some US-supplied weapons had been resold.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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volodymyr zelensky, us, donald trump, joe biden, ukraine, russia, ukrainian conflict