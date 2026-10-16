https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/ukraine-hits-its-own-infrastructure-in-order-to-denigrate-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124889107.html
Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Ukraine likes to hit its infrastructure in order to denigrate Russia and ask for help from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-10-16T11:26+0000
2026-10-16T11:26+0000
2026-10-16T11:26+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
ukraine
west
european union (eu)
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_a12fbbace094c06fde2b8f52e5f86d43.jpg
"Committing attacks, including on its own civilian infrastructure and civilians, followed by accusations against Russia, is one of the favorite dirty tricks of the Kiev regime," Zakharova told a briefing, "the goal is clear — to denigrate our country once again and then beg Western patrons to urgently provide additional weapons, beg for money."Ultraliberal regimes in the European Union hope for the United States to refuse to contribute to the settlement in Ukraine, Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-ready-to-share-experience-fighting-deepfakes-with-global-south--zakharova-1124860302.html
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46311311e38e2392746a30ffd8c01b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, west, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, west, european union (eu), russian foreign ministry
Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine likes to hit its infrastructure in order to denigrate Russia and ask for help from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Committing attacks, including on its own civilian infrastructure and civilians, followed by accusations against Russia, is one of the favorite dirty tricks of the Kiev regime," Zakharova told a briefing, "the goal is clear — to denigrate our country once again and then beg Western patrons to urgently provide additional weapons, beg for money."
Ultraliberal regimes in the European Union hope for the United States to refuse to contribute to the settlement in Ukraine, Zakharova said.
"They [the ultraliberal regimes in the EU] ... now hope for an adjustment of this very policy of Washington, its rejection of any attempts to achieve a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine in order to unleash the juggernaut of war with renewed vigor," Zakharova said during a briefing.