https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/ukraine-hits-its-own-infrastructure-in-order-to-denigrate-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124889107.html

Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Ukraine likes to hit its infrastructure in order to denigrate Russia and ask for help from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2026-10-16T11:26+0000

2026-10-16T11:26+0000

2026-10-16T11:26+0000

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"Committing attacks, including on its own civilian infrastructure and civilians, followed by accusations against Russia, is one of the favorite dirty tricks of the Kiev regime," Zakharova told a briefing, "the goal is clear — to denigrate our country once again and then beg Western patrons to urgently provide additional weapons, beg for money."Ultraliberal regimes in the European Union hope for the United States to refuse to contribute to the settlement in Ukraine, Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-ready-to-share-experience-fighting-deepfakes-with-global-south--zakharova-1124860302.html

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