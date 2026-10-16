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Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Ukraine likes to hit its infrastructure in order to denigrate Russia and ask for help from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-10-16T11:26+0000
2026-10-16T11:26+0000
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"Committing attacks, including on its own civilian infrastructure and civilians, followed by accusations against Russia, is one of the favorite dirty tricks of the Kiev regime," Zakharova told a briefing, "the goal is clear — to denigrate our country once again and then beg Western patrons to urgently provide additional weapons, beg for money."Ultraliberal regimes in the European Union hope for the United States to refuse to contribute to the settlement in Ukraine, Zakharova said.
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Ukraine Hits Its Own Infrastructure in Order to Denigrate Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

11:26 GMT 16.10.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine likes to hit its infrastructure in order to denigrate Russia and ask for help from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Committing attacks, including on its own civilian infrastructure and civilians, followed by accusations against Russia, is one of the favorite dirty tricks of the Kiev regime," Zakharova told a briefing, "the goal is clear — to denigrate our country once again and then beg Western patrons to urgently provide additional weapons, beg for money."
Ultraliberal regimes in the European Union hope for the United States to refuse to contribute to the settlement in Ukraine, Zakharova said.
"They [the ultraliberal regimes in the EU] ... now hope for an adjustment of this very policy of Washington, its rejection of any attempts to achieve a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine in order to unleash the juggernaut of war with renewed vigor," Zakharova said during a briefing.
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