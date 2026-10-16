https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/zelensky-unwilling-to-take-responsibility-reach-peaceful-settlement---kremlin-1124888817.html

Zelensky Unwilling to Take Responsibility, Reach Peaceful Settlement - Kremlin

Zelensky Unwilling to Take Responsibility, Reach Peaceful Settlement - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky does not want to take responsibility and reach a peaceful settlement, Russia agrees with US President Donald Trump on the matter, said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-10-16T10:01+0000

2026-10-16T10:01+0000

2026-10-16T10:01+0000

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On Ukraine"With all the desire, it is impossible to discuss anything without the current Ukrainian leadership. But the fact that Zelensky does not want to take responsibility and enter into a peaceful settlement is unequivocal. And here we completely agree on this point of view with President Trump," Peskov told reporters.On Foreign Companies Under Temporary ManagementThe companies whose assets have been placed under temporary management are from countries involved in the illegal retention of Russian assets, Dmitry Peskov said.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the shares and shares of Kappa Rus, Mensen Packaging CIS, Ontex RU, and Eviosys Packaging Kuban companies involved in packaging were transferred to the temporary management of Tsentr Capital. The shares of Tarkett, a flooring company, and the assets of its subsidiaries have also been transferred to temporary management.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/us-efforts-to-resolve-ukrainian-crisis-thwarted-by-ukraines-unwillingness-to-seek-peace---kremlin-1124885460.html

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