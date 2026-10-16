https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/zelensky-unwilling-to-take-responsibility-reach-peaceful-settlement---kremlin-1124888817.html
Zelensky Unwilling to Take Responsibility, Reach Peaceful Settlement - Kremlin
Zelensky Unwilling to Take Responsibility, Reach Peaceful Settlement - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Vladimir Zelensky does not want to take responsibility and reach a peaceful settlement, Russia agrees with US President Donald Trump on the matter, said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-10-16T10:01+0000
2026-10-16T10:01+0000
2026-10-16T10:01+0000
world
dmitry peskov
donald trump
russia
us
ukraine
kremlin
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124449335_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_991a250cc6dc7e9d6efab442a18610cc.jpg
On Ukraine"With all the desire, it is impossible to discuss anything without the current Ukrainian leadership. But the fact that Zelensky does not want to take responsibility and enter into a peaceful settlement is unequivocal. And here we completely agree on this point of view with President Trump," Peskov told reporters.On Foreign Companies Under Temporary ManagementThe companies whose assets have been placed under temporary management are from countries involved in the illegal retention of Russian assets, Dmitry Peskov said.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the shares and shares of Kappa Rus, Mensen Packaging CIS, Ontex RU, and Eviosys Packaging Kuban companies involved in packaging were transferred to the temporary management of Tsentr Capital. The shares of Tarkett, a flooring company, and the assets of its subsidiaries have also been transferred to temporary management.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/us-efforts-to-resolve-ukrainian-crisis-thwarted-by-ukraines-unwillingness-to-seek-peace---kremlin-1124885460.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124449335_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f66509c969f593ad743a2e3632ced81a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, donald trump, russia, us, ukraine, kremlin
dmitry peskov, donald trump, russia, us, ukraine, kremlin
Zelensky Unwilling to Take Responsibility, Reach Peaceful Settlement - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Zelensky does not want to take responsibility and reach a peaceful settlement, Russia agrees with US President Donald Trump on the matter, said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"With all the desire, it is impossible to discuss anything without the current Ukrainian leadership. But the fact that Zelensky does not want to take responsibility and enter into a peaceful settlement is unequivocal. And here we completely agree on this point of view with President Trump," Peskov told reporters.
On Foreign Companies Under Temporary Management
The companies whose assets have been placed under temporary management are from countries involved in the illegal retention of Russian assets, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the shares and shares of Kappa Rus, Mensen Packaging CIS, Ontex RU, and Eviosys Packaging Kuban companies involved in packaging were transferred to the temporary management of Tsentr Capital. The shares of Tarkett, a flooring company, and the assets of its subsidiaries have also been transferred to temporary management.
"We are talking about those countries that are involved in the illegal retention of Russian money, Russian holdings. These are the countries that are involved in the illegal expropriation of Russian companies' property, and so on and so forth. That is, they are unfriendly in the full sense of the word," Peskov told reporters, explaining the decision to transfer the assets of these companies.