https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/iran-ready-to-help-end-hostilities-between-riyadh-houthis-foreign-minister-1124893816.html
Iran Ready to Help End Hostilities Between Riyadh, Houthis – Foreign Minister
Iran Ready to Help End Hostilities Between Riyadh, Houthis – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran is ready to assist in ending hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Shiite Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, that rules northern Yemen, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday during talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.
2026-10-17T17:19+0000
2026-10-17T17:19+0000
2026-10-17T17:19+0000
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The meeting between Araghchi and Abdelatty took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad. "The foreign minister of our country, expressing Iran's readiness to provide assistance of any kind in ending hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, emphasized that 12 years of experience of tension and clashes has shown that there is no military approach to the Yemeni problem and no way to resolve it," the statement read on Telegram. The foreign ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international events, the statement noted. During the meeting, Araghchi and Abdelatty touched upon the issue of Palestine. Instability in the Strait of Hormuz area is a consequence of US actions, the minister emphasized. Iran has always adhered to diplomacy and a responsible approach to reducing tension, Araghchi added. Military actions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August after a four-year lull, after the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in response to the shelling of Sanaa airport by the Yemeni army, which is supported by Riyadh.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/irans-araghchi-says-discussed-conflict-between-houthis-riyadh-with-saudi-counterpart-1124869541.html
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Iran Ready to Help End Hostilities Between Riyadh, Houthis – Foreign Minister
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to assist in ending hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Shiite Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, that rules northern Yemen, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday during talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.
The meeting between Araghchi and Abdelatty took place on Saturday on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad.
"The foreign minister of our country, expressing Iran's readiness to provide assistance of any kind in ending hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, emphasized that 12 years of experience of tension and clashes has shown that there is no military approach to the Yemeni problem and no way to resolve it," the statement read on Telegram.
The foreign ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international events, the statement noted. During the meeting, Araghchi and Abdelatty touched upon the issue of Palestine.
Instability in the Strait of Hormuz area is a consequence of US actions, the minister emphasized. Iran has always adhered to diplomacy and a responsible approach to reducing tension, Araghchi added.
Military actions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August after a four-year lull, after the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in response to the shelling of Sanaa airport by the Yemeni army, which is supported by Riyadh.