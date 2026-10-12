https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/irans-araghchi-says-discussed-conflict-between-houthis-riyadh-with-saudi-counterpart-1124869541.html
Iran's Top Diplomat: Houthi Conflict Discussed With Saudi FM
Iran's Top Diplomat: Houthi Conflict Discussed With Saudi FM
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that he discussed the ongoing conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.
2026-10-12T09:27+0000
2026-10-12T09:27+0000
2026-10-12T09:48+0000
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"Emphasizing that the crises in the region have no military solution, Araghchi stated Iran's readiness to provide any form of assistance to initiate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and to achieve a political settlement," a statement on the minister’s Telegram channel read. Araghchi also expressed concern over the mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.Tensions in Yemen erupted in July when pro-government forces hit Sanaa airport as a plane from Iran carrying a Houthi leadership delegation was touching down. Blaming Saudi Arabia, the Houthis launched strikes against the kingdom and further announced they were imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/riyadh-launches-82-strikes-against-houthis-following-attacks-on-its-airports---coalition-1124850168.html
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abbas araghchi, middle east, saudi arabia, yemen, houthi, houthis, iran
abbas araghchi, middle east, saudi arabia, yemen, houthi, houthis, iran
Iran's Top Diplomat: Houthi Conflict Discussed With Saudi FM
09:27 GMT 12.10.2026 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 12.10.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that he discussed the ongoing conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.
"Emphasizing that the crises in the region have no military solution, Araghchi stated Iran's readiness to provide any form of assistance to initiate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and to achieve a political settlement," a statement on the minister’s Telegram channel read.
Araghchi also expressed concern over the mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.
Tensions in Yemen
erupted in July when pro-government forces hit Sanaa airport as a plane from Iran carrying a Houthi leadership delegation was touching down. Blaming Saudi Arabia, the Houthis launched strikes against the kingdom and further announced they were imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.