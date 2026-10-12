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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/irans-araghchi-says-discussed-conflict-between-houthis-riyadh-with-saudi-counterpart-1124869541.html
Iran's Top Diplomat: Houthi Conflict Discussed With Saudi FM
Iran's Top Diplomat: Houthi Conflict Discussed With Saudi FM
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that he discussed the ongoing conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.
2026-10-12T09:27+0000
2026-10-12T09:48+0000
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"Emphasizing that the crises in the region have no military solution, Araghchi stated Iran's readiness to provide any form of assistance to initiate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and to achieve a political settlement," a statement on the minister’s Telegram channel read. Araghchi also expressed concern over the mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.Tensions in Yemen erupted in July when pro-government forces hit Sanaa airport as a plane from Iran carrying a Houthi leadership delegation was touching down. Blaming Saudi Arabia, the Houthis launched strikes against the kingdom and further announced they were imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/riyadh-launches-82-strikes-against-houthis-following-attacks-on-its-airports---coalition-1124850168.html
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Iran's Top Diplomat: Houthi Conflict Discussed With Saudi FM

09:27 GMT 12.10.2026 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 12.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedA Houthi rebel fighter holds his a weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Iranian-backed Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Houthi rebels control the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, where most of the population lives. They are at war with a US-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government.
A Houthi rebel fighter holds his a weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Iranian-backed Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Houthi rebels control the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, where most of the population lives. They are at war with a US-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that he discussed the ongoing conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan.
"Emphasizing that the crises in the region have no military solution, Araghchi stated Iran's readiness to provide any form of assistance to initiate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and to achieve a political settlement," a statement on the minister’s Telegram channel read.
Araghchi also expressed concern over the mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.
Tensions in Yemen erupted in July when pro-government forces hit Sanaa airport as a plane from Iran carrying a Houthi leadership delegation was touching down. Blaming Saudi Arabia, the Houthis launched strikes against the kingdom and further announced they were imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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Riyadh Launches 82 Strikes Against Houthis Following Attacks on Its Airports - Coalition
8 October, 03:56 GMT
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