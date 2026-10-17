https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/millions-of-books-could-have-been-destroyed-in-lebanon-during-israeli-bombings-1124893340.html

Millions of Books Could Have Been Destroyed in Lebanon During Israeli Bombings

Millions of Books Could Have Been Destroyed in Lebanon During Israeli Bombings

Sputnik International

The number of books destroyed by Israeli bombings of libraries, as well as religious and cultural institutions since October 2023, has exceeded 3 million copies, founder and coordinator of the National Network for the Protection of Libraries, Archives, and Cultural Heritage in Lebanon Hadi Bekdash told Sputnik on Saturday.

2026-10-17T14:20+0000

2026-10-17T14:20+0000

2026-10-17T14:20+0000

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"There are reports of the burning of more than 700,000 books belonging to Lebanese and Arab publishers, as well as more than 3 million books from homes, libraries, religious centers, family collections, researchers' libraries, and universities, publishers, cultural institutions, and private collections since 2023," Bekdash said. In 2026, practically confirmed information appeared about the destruction of dozens of public and hundreds of private libraries during the conflict with Israel, he added. These data do not reflect the full scale of losses, since Lebanon still does not have a unified national database of destroyed libraries, archives, and book collections, the coordinator said. Bekdash added that it will be possible to finally assess the damage only after conducting a nationwide inventory of lost and damaged collections. A national campaign, A Million Books for Lebanon, is currently underway in the country, aimed at restoring destroyed and damaged libraries.

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