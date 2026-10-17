https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/north-korea-conducted-test-of-zam-20-precisely-guided-torpedo-weapon-system-1124891849.html

North Korea Conducts Test of Zam-2.0 Precisely Guided Torpedo Weapon System

North Korea Conducts Test of Zam-2.0 Precisely Guided Torpedo Weapon System

Sputnik International

North Korea has conducted a test launch of Zam-2.0, a new-type high-precision, AI-enabled, submarine-launched guided torpedo weapon system, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

2026-10-17T06:34+0000

2026-10-17T06:34+0000

2026-10-17T07:23+0000

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military & intelligence

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korean central news agency (kcna)

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The underwater test of the torpedo was conducted by the North Korean Academy of Defense Science, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau on October 15, the report said. It said the test launch was made "to confirm the successful technical updating of a new-type torpedo weapon system." Leading national defense scientific research officials who oversaw the test said they were convinced it was a great success to mark a "significant change in the actual development of the Navy." The report said AI technology was used to detect the target.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/north-korea-tests-two-types-of-submarine-launched-strategic-cruise-missiles-1124882470.html

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