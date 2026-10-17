https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/north-korea-conducted-test-of-zam-20-precisely-guided-torpedo-weapon-system-1124891849.html
North Korea Conducts Test of Zam-2.0 Precisely Guided Torpedo Weapon System
North Korea Conducts Test of Zam-2.0 Precisely Guided Torpedo Weapon System
Sputnik International
North Korea has conducted a test launch of Zam-2.0, a new-type high-precision, AI-enabled, submarine-launched guided torpedo weapon system, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
2026-10-17T06:34+0000
2026-10-17T06:34+0000
2026-10-17T07:23+0000
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The underwater test of the torpedo was conducted by the North Korean Academy of Defense Science, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau on October 15, the report said. It said the test launch was made "to confirm the successful technical updating of a new-type torpedo weapon system." Leading national defense scientific research officials who oversaw the test said they were convinced it was a great success to mark a "significant change in the actual development of the Navy." The report said AI technology was used to detect the target.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/north-korea-tests-two-types-of-submarine-launched-strategic-cruise-missiles-1124882470.html
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military & intelligence, north korea, korean central news agency (kcna), navy
North Korea Conducts Test of Zam-2.0 Precisely Guided Torpedo Weapon System
06:34 GMT 17.10.2026 (Updated: 07:23 GMT 17.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has conducted a test launch of Zam-2.0, a new-type high-precision, AI-enabled, submarine-launched guided torpedo weapon system, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
The underwater test of the torpedo was conducted by the North Korean Academy of Defense Science, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau on October 15, the report said.
It said the test launch was made "to confirm the successful technical updating of a new-type torpedo weapon system."
Leading national defense scientific research officials who oversaw the test said they were convinced it was a great success to mark a "significant change in the actual development of the Navy."
The report said AI technology was used to detect the target.