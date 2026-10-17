https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/over-2700-drones-headed-toward-moscow-region-in-week--moscow-mayor-1124893585.html

Over 2,700 Drones Headed Toward Moscow Region in Week – Moscow Mayor

Over 2,700 Drones Headed Toward Moscow Region in Week – Moscow Mayor

Sputnik International

A total of 2,730 drones flew toward the Moscow Region over the past week, most were neutralized at long range, and 534 were destroyed on approach to the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

2026-10-17T14:29+0000

2026-10-17T14:29+0000

2026-10-17T14:29+0000

russia

moscow

moscow region

sergei sobyanin

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"Between 08:30 [05:30 GMT] on October 10 and 08:30 on October 17, 2,730 drones headed toward the Moscow Region. Most were destroyed by air defense forces at long-range lines. Five hundred and thirty-four drones were neutralized on approach to Moscow," Sobyanin wrote on Max. Earlier in the day, the mayor said that 75 drones flying toward Moscow had been destroyed, and emergency services specialists were working at the site where the debris fell.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russia-targets-ukrainian-missile-and-drone-production-across-seven-regions-1124846522.html

moscow

moscow region

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