https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/paris-region-police-say-40-people-detained-ahead-of-upcoming-protests-1124892964.html

Paris Region Police Say 40 People Detained Ahead of Upcoming Protests

Paris Region Police Say 40 People Detained Ahead of Upcoming Protests

Sputnik International

Law enforcement officers in the Paris region carried out 40 detentions in the French capital and its suburbs ahead of upcoming large-scale protests, the Paris Police Prefecture said on Saturday.

2026-10-17T12:10+0000

2026-10-17T12:10+0000

2026-10-17T12:10+0000

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Earlier in the day, the BFMTV television channel reported that French authorities expect between 30,000 and 60,000 demonstrators to take part in protest actions in Paris on Saturday, with up to 170,000 protesters expected across France. Most of the detentions were related to the carrying of weapons or prohibited means of self-defense, police said. Photos published by the prefecture show that those detained were found carrying, among other things, a gas mask, protective goggles, a knife, and an armband with the word "police" on it. In addition, Paris law enforcement dispersed two unauthorized marches, BFMTV reported, citing the police. A wide range of groups are expected to take part in protests on Saturday, including far-left activists, school students, former Yellow Vest protesters, taxi drivers, nurses, construction workers and trade union representatives. According to the country's interior ministry, around 500 demonstrations have already been planned nationwide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/over-270-detained-in-paris-during-school-protests---prosecutor-1124870244.html

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