https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/putin-congratulates-indonesian-president-on-75th-birthday---kremlin-1124891690.html

Putin Congratulates Indonesian President on 75th Birthday - Kremlin

Putin Congratulates Indonesian President on 75th Birthday - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on his 75th birthday, noting that he has earned well-deserved respect among his compatriots and high authority abroad as an experienced and far-sighted politician; the corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

2026-10-17T06:25+0000

2026-10-17T06:25+0000

2026-10-17T06:25+0000

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“Dear Mr. President, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your 75th anniversary. You have earned well-deserved respect among your compatriots and high authority abroad as an experienced and far-sighted politician who does much for the development of Indonesia and the protection of its interests on the world stage,” the telegram says.Putin noted that Russia highly values Subianto’s principled approach to further strengthening friendly Russian-Indonesian relations. The Russian leader emphasized that fruitful contacts help intensify constructive cooperation in the most important areas of partner interaction between Russia and Indonesia within the UN, BRICS, the Russia-ASEAN dialogue and other multilateral structures.The president added that Russia and Indonesia will continue consistent joint work on topical issues of the bilateral, regional and global agenda for the benefit of their peoples and in the interests of ensuring international stability and security.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russia-and-indonesia-build-bigger-economic-bridge-bypassing-western-orbit-1124689014.html

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