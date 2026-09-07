Russia and Indonesia Build Bigger Economic Bridge Bypassing Western Orbit

Bilateral trade hit $5 billion in 2025—up roughly 21-22% from the previous year Bilateral trade hit $5 billion in 2025—up roughly 21-22% from the previous year

Indonesia locked in a commitment of up to 150 million barrels of Russian crude oil through the end of 2026 with the first shipments already delivered Indonesia locked in a commitment of up to 150 million barrels of Russian crude oil through the end of 2026 with the first shipments already delivered

Russian energy giants have been courted to invest in and develop 138 open energy exploration blocks in Indonesia Russian energy giants have been courted to invest in and develop 138 open energy exploration blocks in Indonesia

Both sides are exploring partnership opportunities for the construction of refineries and storage terminals Both sides are exploring partnership opportunities for the construction of refineries and storage terminals