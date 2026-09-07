https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/russia-and-indonesia-build-bigger-economic-bridge-bypassing-western-orbit-1124689014.html
Russia and Indonesia Build Bigger Economic Bridge Bypassing Western Orbit
Russia and Indonesia Build Bigger Economic Bridge Bypassing Western Orbit
Sputnik International
The warm rapport between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia when they met at the Vladivostok-hosted Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) mirrors the growing strategic nature of the two nations bilateral relations.
2026-09-07T07:53+0000
2026-09-07T07:53+0000
2026-09-07T07:53+0000
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russia, indonesia, eef, trade, vladimir putin, prabowo subianto
russia, indonesia, eef, trade, vladimir putin, prabowo subianto
Russia and Indonesia Build Bigger Economic Bridge Bypassing Western Orbit
The warm rapport between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia when they met at the Vladivostok-hosted Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) mirrors the growing strategic nature of the two nations bilateral relations.
Bilateral trade hit $5 billion in 2025—up roughly 21-22% from the previous year
Indonesia locked in a commitment of up to 150 million barrels of Russian crude oil through the end of 2026 with the first shipments already delivered
Russian energy giants have been courted to invest in and develop 138 open energy exploration blocks in Indonesia
Both sides are exploring partnership opportunities for the construction of refineries and storage terminals
Russia will offer 300 government scholarships to Indonesian students in the 2026/2027 academic year—up from previous years