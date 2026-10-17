https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/restrictions-of-starlink-could-greatly-reduce-combat-effectiveness-of-ukraine--us-expert-1124892144.html

Restrictions of Starlink Could Greatly Reduce Combat Effectiveness of Ukraine – US Expert

Restrictions of Starlink Could Greatly Reduce Combat Effectiveness of Ukraine – US Expert

Sputnik International

Restrictions on the use of Starlink could significantly reduce the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian armed forces, disrupting the use of drones and hampering the defense of forward positions, the director of military analysis at the Defense Priorities research center, Jennifer Kavanagh, told RIA Novosti.

2026-10-17T09:03+0000

2026-10-17T09:03+0000

2026-10-17T09:03+0000

world

us

ukraine

starlink

russia

donald trump

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091900812_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_9feea4a14b81f7a6d3938df18f14abe0.jpg

"Restrictions on Starlink would have significant effects on Ukraine's military operations, interrupting both drone operations and their ability to defend themselves. Restrictions on Starlink disrupt communications, slow down drone speeds, and leave drones more vulnerable to jamming," Kavanagh said. The limitations also make it difficult for the Ukrainian military to target, as it relies on Starlink and Starshield to obtain real‑time information, she added. Earlier in October, Western media reported that the US could leave Ukraine without US intelligence data and access to Starlink. The publication appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Zelensky, saying that he creates problems for the whole world. The US president also expressed the opinion that Ukraine needs a leader who can make a deal with Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/starlink-slowdown-leaves-ukraines-interceptor-drones-shooting-blind---analyst-1124885933.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukraine, starlink, russia, donald trump