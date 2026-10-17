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Restrictions of Starlink Could Greatly Reduce Combat Effectiveness of Ukraine – US Expert
Restrictions of Starlink Could Greatly Reduce Combat Effectiveness of Ukraine – US Expert
Sputnik International
Restrictions on the use of Starlink could significantly reduce the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian armed forces, disrupting the use of drones and hampering the defense of forward positions, the director of military analysis at the Defense Priorities research center, Jennifer Kavanagh, told RIA Novosti.
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"Restrictions on Starlink would have significant effects on Ukraine's military operations, interrupting both drone operations and their ability to defend themselves. Restrictions on Starlink disrupt communications, slow down drone speeds, and leave drones more vulnerable to jamming," Kavanagh said. The limitations also make it difficult for the Ukrainian military to target, as it relies on Starlink and Starshield to obtain real‑time information, she added. Earlier in October, Western media reported that the US could leave Ukraine without US intelligence data and access to Starlink. The publication appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Zelensky, saying that he creates problems for the whole world. The US president also expressed the opinion that Ukraine needs a leader who can make a deal with Russia.
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Restrictions of Starlink Could Greatly Reduce Combat Effectiveness of Ukraine – US Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Restrictions on the use of Starlink could significantly reduce the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian armed forces, disrupting the use of drones and hampering the defense of forward positions, the director of military analysis at the Defense Priorities research center, Jennifer Kavanagh, told RIA Novosti.
"Restrictions on Starlink would have significant effects on Ukraine's military operations, interrupting both drone operations and their ability to defend themselves. Restrictions on Starlink disrupt communications, slow down drone speeds, and leave drones more vulnerable to jamming," Kavanagh said.
The limitations also make it difficult for the Ukrainian military to target, as it relies on Starlink and Starshield to obtain real‑time information, she added.
Earlier in October, Western media reported that the US could leave Ukraine without US intelligence data and access to Starlink. The publication appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Zelensky, saying that he creates problems for the whole world. The US president also expressed the opinion that Ukraine needs a leader who can make a deal with Russia.