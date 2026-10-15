https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/starlink-slowdown-leaves-ukraines-interceptor-drones-shooting-blind---analyst-1124885933.html
Starlink Slowdown Leaves Ukraine’s Interceptor Drones ‘Shooting Blind’ - Analyst
Starlink Slowdown Leaves Ukraine’s Interceptor Drones ‘Shooting Blind’ - Analyst
Sputnik International
The speed limit on Starshield satellite terminals in Ukraine will severely impair its ability to strike Russian targets, military expert Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
2026-10-15T13:49+0000
2026-10-15T13:49+0000
2026-10-15T13:49+0000
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The Ukrainian military's "command and control, coordination and logistics will all be disrupted,” Mikhailov says.In the pundit's opinion:Without satellite-assisted navigation, Starlink-dependent interceptor drones are left effectively “shooting blind,” underscores the expert.There is no viable replacement for Starlink in sight, points out the analyst.Europe’s IRIS system is not expected before late 2028, Ukraine’s R-2200 remains under development, and European GovSatCom is targeted for 2029. Starlink restrictions could serve as a US “pressure tool” against Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Donald Trump may be seeking to rein-in - exposing Ukraine’s total dependence on external players, he concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/ukraine-forced-to-cancel-drone-missions-following-starlink-slowdown---reports-1124883772.html
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ukraine, us, donald trump, starlink, volodymyr zelensky, russia, starshield
ukraine, us, donald trump, starlink, volodymyr zelensky, russia, starshield
Starlink Slowdown Leaves Ukraine’s Interceptor Drones ‘Shooting Blind’ - Analyst
The speed limit on Starshield satellite terminals in Ukraine will severely impair its ability to strike Russian targets, military expert Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
The Ukrainian military's "command and control, coordination and logistics will all be disrupted,” Mikhailov says.
In the pundit's opinion:
Ukrainian drone strikes across Russia’s new regions could be disrupted, affecting their attacks on trucks, civilians and other targets
speed limits
undermine Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russia’s jet-powered Geran drones
, which fly at 500–700 km/h and already “outmatch them in speed and other capabilities”
Without satellite-assisted navigation, Starlink-dependent interceptor drones are left effectively “shooting blind,” underscores the expert.
There is no viable replacement for Starlink in sight, points out the analyst.
Europe’s IRIS system is not expected before late 2028, Ukraine’s R-2200 remains under development, and European GovSatCom is targeted for 2029.
Starlink restrictions could serve as a US “pressure tool” against Volodymyr Zelensky
, whom Donald Trump may be seeking to rein-in - exposing Ukraine’s total dependence on external players, he concludes.