https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russia-hits-substation-near-ternopol-supplying-ukrainian-military-plants-defense-ministry-1124893706.html

Russia Hits Substation Near Ternopol Supplying Ukrainian Military Plants- Defense Ministry

Russia Hits Substation Near Ternopol Supplying Ukrainian Military Plants- Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

An electrical substation ensuring the operation of Ukrainian military industry enterprises has been hit in Kolodnoe in the Ternopol Region as a result of Russian army strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-10-17T17:00+0000

2026-10-17T17:00+0000

2026-10-17T17:00+0000

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"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit... in the settlement of Kolodnoe in the Ternopol Region: an electrical substation ensuring the operation of military industry enterprises," the statement read. Russian armed forces also struck the Kromberg & Schubert enterprise in the city of Lutsk, which was repairing Ukrainian military automotive equipment, the ministry said. Forty kilometers (25 miles) south of the port of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use cargo was hit while at sea, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-continues-striking-logistics-used-by-ukrainian-army-1124889654.html

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