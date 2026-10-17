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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russia-hits-substation-near-ternopol-supplying-ukrainian-military-plants-defense-ministry-1124893706.html
Russia Hits Substation Near Ternopol Supplying Ukrainian Military Plants- Defense Ministry
Russia Hits Substation Near Ternopol Supplying Ukrainian Military Plants- Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
An electrical substation ensuring the operation of Ukrainian military industry enterprises has been hit in Kolodnoe in the Ternopol Region as a result of Russian army strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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2026-10-17T17:00+0000
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"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit... in the settlement of Kolodnoe in the Ternopol Region: an electrical substation ensuring the operation of military industry enterprises," the statement read. Russian armed forces also struck the Kromberg &amp; Schubert enterprise in the city of Lutsk, which was repairing Ukrainian military automotive equipment, the ministry said. Forty kilometers (25 miles) south of the port of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use cargo was hit while at sea, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-continues-striking-logistics-used-by-ukrainian-army-1124889654.html
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Russia Hits Substation Near Ternopol Supplying Ukrainian Military Plants- Defense Ministry

17:00 GMT 17.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An electrical substation ensuring the operation of Ukrainian military industry enterprises has been hit in Kolodnoe in the Ternopol Region as a result of Russian army strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit... in the settlement of Kolodnoe in the Ternopol Region: an electrical substation ensuring the operation of military industry enterprises," the statement read.
Russian armed forces also struck the Kromberg & Schubert enterprise in the city of Lutsk, which was repairing Ukrainian military automotive equipment, the ministry said.
Forty kilometers (25 miles) south of the port of Odessa, a dry cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use cargo was hit while at sea, the ministry added.
Combat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues Striking Logistics Used by Ukrainian Forces
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