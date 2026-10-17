https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-drone-teams-wreck-ukrainian-logistics--troop-rotation-in-kharkov-region-1124891198.html
Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region
Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Operators of unmanned systems from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian military vehicles in the Kharkov region since the beginning of October, an officer told Sputnik.
2026-10-17T05:05+0000
2026-10-17T05:05+0000
2026-10-17T05:05+0000
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Russian aerial reconnaissance teams monitor Ukrainian logistics routes, supply unloading points and evacuation routes around the clock, noted the serviceman.The officer added that Russian forces are also destroying Ukrainian quad bikes and armored vehicles on the outer perimeter of the so-called Volchansk cauldron.By disrupting supply deliveries and troop rotations, Russian forces are weakening Ukrainian combat capabilities, allowing assault units to advance further and tighten the encirclement in Kharkov Region, he said.
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russia, ukraine, kharkov, encirclement, military drones, drones
Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region
Operators of unmanned systems from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian military vehicles in the Kharkov region since the beginning of October, an officer told Sputnik.
Russian aerial reconnaissance teams monitor Ukrainian logistics routes, supply unloading points and evacuation routes around the clock, noted the serviceman.
target data is passed on to commanders and FPV drone crews
drones then strike vehicles transporting supplies and rotating Ukrainian personnel
The officer added that Russian forces are also destroying Ukrainian quad bikes and armored vehicles on the outer perimeter of the so-called Volchansk cauldron.
By disrupting supply deliveries and troop rotations, Russian forces are weakening Ukrainian combat capabilities, allowing assault units to advance further and tighten the encirclement in Kharkov Region
, he said.