https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-drone-teams-wreck-ukrainian-logistics--troop-rotation-in-kharkov-region-1124891198.html

Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region

Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

Operators of unmanned systems from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian military vehicles in the Kharkov region since the beginning of October, an officer told Sputnik.

2026-10-17T05:05+0000

2026-10-17T05:05+0000

2026-10-17T05:05+0000

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Russian aerial reconnaissance teams monitor Ukrainian logistics routes, supply unloading points and evacuation routes around the clock, noted the serviceman.The officer added that Russian forces are also destroying Ukrainian quad bikes and armored vehicles on the outer perimeter of the so-called Volchansk cauldron.By disrupting supply deliveries and troop rotations, Russian forces are weakening Ukrainian combat capabilities, allowing assault units to advance further and tighten the encirclement in Kharkov Region, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-destroys-ukrainian-troops-position-as-encirclement-tightens-in-kharkov-region-1124877913.html

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