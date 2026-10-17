International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-drone-teams-wreck-ukrainian-logistics--troop-rotation-in-kharkov-region-1124891198.html
Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region
Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Operators of unmanned systems from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian military vehicles in the Kharkov region since the beginning of October, an officer told Sputnik.
2026-10-17T05:05+0000
2026-10-17T05:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kharkov
encirclement
military drones
drones
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_2a70ea19bcd9d49da97188e622026837.jpg
Russian aerial reconnaissance teams monitor Ukrainian logistics routes, supply unloading points and evacuation routes around the clock, noted the serviceman.The officer added that Russian forces are also destroying Ukrainian quad bikes and armored vehicles on the outer perimeter of the so-called Volchansk cauldron.By disrupting supply deliveries and troop rotations, Russian forces are weakening Ukrainian combat capabilities, allowing assault units to advance further and tighten the encirclement in Kharkov Region, he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-destroys-ukrainian-troops-position-as-encirclement-tightens-in-kharkov-region-1124877913.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3b7a9ee9dac27d95c64365d9859633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, kharkov, encirclement, military drones, drones
russia, ukraine, kharkov, encirclement, military drones, drones

Russian Drone Teams Wreck Ukrainian Logistics & Troop Rotation in Kharkov Region

05:05 GMT 17.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Operators of unmanned systems from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian military vehicles in the Kharkov region since the beginning of October, an officer told Sputnik.
Russian aerial reconnaissance teams monitor Ukrainian logistics routes, supply unloading points and evacuation routes around the clock, noted the serviceman.
target data is passed on to commanders and FPV drone crews
drones then strike vehicles transporting supplies and rotating Ukrainian personnel
The officer added that Russian forces are also destroying Ukrainian quad bikes and armored vehicles on the outer perimeter of the so-called Volchansk cauldron.
By disrupting supply deliveries and troop rotations, Russian forces are weakening Ukrainian combat capabilities, allowing assault units to advance further and tighten the encirclement in Kharkov Region, he said.
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Destroys Ukrainian Troops’ Position as Encirclement Tightens in Kharkov Region
14 October, 05:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала