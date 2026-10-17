https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-forces-liberate-palamarevka-kovalevka-in-kharkov-region-malokaterinovka-in-zaporozhye-1124892524.html
Russian Forces Liberate Palamarevka, Kovalevka in Kharkov Region, Malokaterinovka in Zaporozhye
Russian Forces Liberate Palamarevka, Kovalevka in Kharkov Region, Malokaterinovka in Zaporozhye
Sputnik International
The Russian army has liberated the settlements of Palamarevka and Kovalevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-17T10:01+0000
2026-10-17T10:01+0000
2026-10-17T10:01+0000
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Russia's Vostok battlegroup established control over the settlement of Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry said.The liberation of the settlements allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent the Ukrainian army from shelling Russian territories.Units of the Dnepr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The liberation of Malokaterinovka allows the Russian army to advance towards the further liberation of the Zaporozhye region.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-liberates-varvarovka-nikolaevka-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124888294.html
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russia, kharkov, zaporozhye, russian defense ministry, ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Palamarevka, Kovalevka in Kharkov Region, Malokaterinovka in Zaporozhye
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army has liberated the settlements of Palamarevka and Kovalevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup established control over the settlement of Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry said.
The liberation of the settlements allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent the Ukrainian army from shelling Russian territories.
Units of the Dnepr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The liberation of Malokaterinovka allows the Russian army to advance towards the further liberation of the Zaporozhye region.
Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 345 servicepeople, an Italian-made Puma armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, a field artillery piece and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 160 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 135 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 145 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup