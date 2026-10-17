https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-forces-liberate-palamarevka-kovalevka-in-kharkov-region-malokaterinovka-in-zaporozhye-1124892524.html

Russian Forces Liberate Palamarevka, Kovalevka in Kharkov Region, Malokaterinovka in Zaporozhye

Russian Forces Liberate Palamarevka, Kovalevka in Kharkov Region, Malokaterinovka in Zaporozhye

Sputnik International

The Russian army has liberated the settlements of Palamarevka and Kovalevka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-10-17T10:01+0000

2026-10-17T10:01+0000

2026-10-17T10:01+0000

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Russia's Vostok battlegroup established control over the settlement of Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry said.The liberation of the settlements allows to expand the security zone Russia is establishing to prevent the Ukrainian army from shelling Russian territories.Units of the Dnepr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The liberation of Malokaterinovka allows the Russian army to advance towards the further liberation of the Zaporozhye region.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-liberates-varvarovka-nikolaevka-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124888294.html

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russia, kharkov, zaporozhye, russian defense ministry, ukraine