https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-nickel-supplies-to-eu-rise-to-highest-level-in-over-3-years--eurostat-data-1124893469.html

Russian Nickel Supplies to EU Rise to Highest Level in Over 3 Years – Eurostat Data

Russian Nickel Supplies to EU Rise to Highest Level in Over 3 Years – Eurostat Data

Sputnik International

Russia increased nickel supplies to the European Union by a fifth in August, bringing them to their highest level in three and a half years, according to Eurostat data reviewed by Sputnik.

2026-10-17T14:26+0000

2026-10-17T14:26+0000

2026-10-17T14:26+0000

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Thus, in August of this year, the EU imported nickel and nickel products from Russia worth $125 million, the highest since March 2023. Over the month, the value of supplies increased by 20%, and in annual terms by 12%. Most of all in August, Europeans purchased nickel matte and intermediate products, worth $106 million. Unwrought nickel ($18.8 million) and nickel pipes (107,000 euros) were also imported. The largest buyer within the bloc for the month was Finland, which imported nickel worth $120 million. The Netherlands ($16.6 million), Germany ($1.15 million) and Denmark ($120,000) also purchased it.

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