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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russian-nickel-supplies-to-eu-rise-to-highest-level-in-over-3-years--eurostat-data-1124893469.html
Russian Nickel Supplies to EU Rise to Highest Level in Over 3 Years – Eurostat Data
Russian Nickel Supplies to EU Rise to Highest Level in Over 3 Years – Eurostat Data
Sputnik International
Russia increased nickel supplies to the European Union by a fifth in August, bringing them to their highest level in three and a half years, according to Eurostat data reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-10-17T14:26+0000
2026-10-17T14:26+0000
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Thus, in August of this year, the EU imported nickel and nickel products from Russia worth $125 million, the highest since March 2023. Over the month, the value of supplies increased by 20%, and in annual terms by 12%. Most of all in August, Europeans purchased nickel matte and intermediate products, worth $106 million. Unwrought nickel ($18.8 million) and nickel pipes (107,000 euros) were also imported. The largest buyer within the bloc for the month was Finland, which imported nickel worth $120 million. The Netherlands ($16.6 million), Germany ($1.15 million) and Denmark ($120,000) also purchased it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260311/ukraines-attacks-on-russias-gas-facilities-aim-to-halt-supplies-to-europe---mod---1123809599.html
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Russian Nickel Supplies to EU Rise to Highest Level in Over 3 Years – Eurostat Data

14:26 GMT 17.10.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankSmelting shop of the Norilsk Nickel plant in Nikel, Russia.
Smelting shop of the Norilsk Nickel plant in Nikel, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia increased nickel supplies to the European Union by a fifth in August, bringing them to their highest level in three and a half years, according to Eurostat data reviewed by Sputnik.
Thus, in August of this year, the EU imported nickel and nickel products from Russia worth $125 million, the highest since March 2023. Over the month, the value of supplies increased by 20%, and in annual terms by 12%.
Most of all in August, Europeans purchased nickel matte and intermediate products, worth $106 million. Unwrought nickel ($18.8 million) and nickel pipes (107,000 euros) were also imported.
The largest buyer within the bloc for the month was Finland, which imported nickel worth $120 million. The Netherlands ($16.6 million), Germany ($1.15 million) and Denmark ($120,000) also purchased it.
Pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2026
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