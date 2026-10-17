https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/trumps-suspension-of-some-provisions-of-law-on-russia-sanctions-historic---dmitriev-1124891974.html

Trump’s Suspension of Some Provisions of Law on Russia Sanctions 'Historic' - Dmitriev

Trump’s Suspension of Some Provisions of Law on Russia Sanctions 'Historic' - Dmitriev

Sputnik International

The suspension of some provisions of the law on sanctions against Russia by the administration of US President Donald Trump is an important and truly historic moment, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

2026-10-17T07:05+0000

2026-10-17T07:05+0000

2026-10-17T07:05+0000

world

kirill dmitriev

donald trump

joe biden

ukraine

russia

us

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa0b73887a79ead0ef2d3e3ada6787.jpg

"The suspension of some of the provisions of the Graham Act [Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia], marks an important and truly historic moment," Dmitriev wrote on X. He said the law, which underwent fundamental and negative changes after the US senator’s death, could have effectively brought economic engagement between Russia and the United States to a complete halt, causing serious damage primarily to the American economy and global markets. Earlier, in a new executive order, US President Donald Trump opposed the imposition of sanctions on Russian officials, banks, and organizations, stipulated by the new law on Russia sanctions.The conflict in Ukraine stemmed from the corruption of former US President Joe Biden, Dmitriev said.This was how Dmitriev responded to a post that shared a video featuring US President Donald Trump, in which the American leader says the Biden administration was "very corrupt" and did "a lot of bad things having to do with Ukraine."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kirill dmitriev, donald trump, joe biden, ukraine, russia, us