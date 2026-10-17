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Trump’s Suspension of Some Provisions of Law on Russia Sanctions 'Historic' - Dmitriev
Trump’s Suspension of Some Provisions of Law on Russia Sanctions 'Historic' - Dmitriev
Sputnik International
The suspension of some provisions of the law on sanctions against Russia by the administration of US President Donald Trump is an important and truly historic moment, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said.
2026-10-17T07:05+0000
2026-10-17T07:05+0000
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"The suspension of some of the provisions of the Graham Act [Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia], marks an important and truly historic moment," Dmitriev wrote on X. He said the law, which underwent fundamental and negative changes after the US senator’s death, could have effectively brought economic engagement between Russia and the United States to a complete halt, causing serious damage primarily to the American economy and global markets. Earlier, in a new executive order, US President Donald Trump opposed the imposition of sanctions on Russian officials, banks, and organizations, stipulated by the new law on Russia sanctions.The conflict in Ukraine stemmed from the corruption of former US President Joe Biden, Dmitriev said.This was how Dmitriev responded to a post that shared a video featuring US President Donald Trump, in which the American leader says the Biden administration was "very corrupt" and did "a lot of bad things having to do with Ukraine."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/diesel-deal-between-russia-us-beneficial-for-both-countries-global-market---russias-dmitriev-1124880529.html
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Trump’s Suspension of Some Provisions of Law on Russia Sanctions 'Historic' - Dmitriev

07:05 GMT 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The suspension of some provisions of the law on sanctions against Russia by the administration of US President Donald Trump is an important and truly historic moment, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said.
"The suspension of some of the provisions of the Graham Act [Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia], marks an important and truly historic moment," Dmitriev wrote on X.
He said the law, which underwent fundamental and negative changes after the US senator’s death, could have effectively brought economic engagement between Russia and the United States to a complete halt, causing serious damage primarily to the American economy and global markets.
"Economic cooperation between Russia and the United States serves the interests of both nations, contributes to global economic stability, and lays the foundation for building trust and achieving lasting peace," Dmitriev said.
Earlier, in a new executive order, US President Donald Trump opposed the imposition of sanctions on Russian officials, banks, and organizations, stipulated by the new law on Russia sanctions.
The conflict in Ukraine stemmed from the corruption of former US President Joe Biden, Dmitriev said.
"Mentioned this before: the Ukrainian conflict stemmed from Biden’s corruption," Dmitriev wrote.
This was how Dmitriev responded to a post that shared a video featuring US President Donald Trump, in which the American leader says the Biden administration was "very corrupt" and did "a lot of bad things having to do with Ukraine."
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