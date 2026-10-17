https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukraine-had-to-pay-over-124bln-in-debt-during-zelenskys-term-1124891408.html

Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term

Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term

Sputnik International

Since Vladimir Zelensky took office in 2019, Ukraine has paid $124.3 billion toward its public debt, while the debt itself continues to grow, according to data from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.

2026-10-17T05:42+0000

2026-10-17T05:42+0000

2026-10-17T05:42+0000

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Since the second half of 2019, when Zelensky’s presidency began, Ukraine’s public debt payments have totaled 5,571.6 billion hryvnias ($124.3 billion). One-third of that amount, which is $37.14 billion, went not toward repaying the debt itself, but toward servicing it, including interest and other payments. Despite the multimillion-dollar monthly loan payments, Ukraine's public debt continues to grow. Sputnik has previously reported that Ukraine's public debt increased 4.5 times during Zelensky's term and reached $215.55 billion by the end of August.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/zelensky-unwilling-to-take-responsibility-reach-peaceful-settlement---kremlin-1124888817.html

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