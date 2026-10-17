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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukraine-had-to-pay-over-124bln-in-debt-during-zelenskys-term-1124891408.html
Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term
Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term
Sputnik International
Since Vladimir Zelensky took office in 2019, Ukraine has paid $124.3 billion toward its public debt, while the debt itself continues to grow, according to data from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-10-17T05:42+0000
2026-10-17T05:42+0000
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Since the second half of 2019, when Zelensky’s presidency began, Ukraine’s public debt payments have totaled 5,571.6 billion hryvnias ($124.3 billion). One-third of that amount, which is $37.14 billion, went not toward repaying the debt itself, but toward servicing it, including interest and other payments. Despite the multimillion-dollar monthly loan payments, Ukraine's public debt continues to grow. Sputnik has previously reported that Ukraine's public debt increased 4.5 times during Zelensky's term and reached $215.55 billion by the end of August.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/zelensky-unwilling-to-take-responsibility-reach-peaceful-settlement---kremlin-1124888817.html
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Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term

05:42 GMT 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberVolodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since Vladimir Zelensky took office in 2019, Ukraine has paid $124.3 billion toward its public debt, while the debt itself continues to grow, according to data from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.
Since the second half of 2019, when Zelensky’s presidency began, Ukraine’s public debt payments have totaled 5,571.6 billion hryvnias ($124.3 billion).

One-third of that amount, which is $37.14 billion, went not toward repaying the debt itself, but toward servicing it, including interest and other payments.
Despite the multimillion-dollar monthly loan payments, Ukraine's public debt continues to grow. Sputnik has previously reported that Ukraine's public debt increased 4.5 times during Zelensky's term and reached $215.55 billion by the end of August.
Moscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
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Zelensky Unwilling to Take Responsibility, Reach Peaceful Settlement - Kremlin
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