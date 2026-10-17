https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukraine-had-to-pay-over-124bln-in-debt-during-zelenskys-term-1124891408.html
Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term
Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term
Sputnik International
Since Vladimir Zelensky took office in 2019, Ukraine has paid $124.3 billion toward its public debt, while the debt itself continues to grow, according to data from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-10-17T05:42+0000
2026-10-17T05:42+0000
2026-10-17T05:42+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
debt
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123668782_0:114:3072:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_810da2d83e0af8336296305c38a8348e.jpg
Since the second half of 2019, when Zelensky’s presidency began, Ukraine’s public debt payments have totaled 5,571.6 billion hryvnias ($124.3 billion). One-third of that amount, which is $37.14 billion, went not toward repaying the debt itself, but toward servicing it, including interest and other payments. Despite the multimillion-dollar monthly loan payments, Ukraine's public debt continues to grow. Sputnik has previously reported that Ukraine's public debt increased 4.5 times during Zelensky's term and reached $215.55 billion by the end of August.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/zelensky-unwilling-to-take-responsibility-reach-peaceful-settlement---kremlin-1124888817.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123668782_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_408223c00b1873a5f6983f6a80256c7b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, debt
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, debt
Ukraine Had to Pay Over $124Bln in Debt During Zelensky's Term
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since Vladimir Zelensky took office in 2019, Ukraine has paid $124.3 billion toward its public debt, while the debt itself continues to grow, according to data from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry analyzed by Sputnik.
Since the second half of 2019, when Zelensky’s presidency began, Ukraine’s public debt payments have totaled 5,571.6 billion hryvnias ($124.3 billion).
One-third of that amount, which is $37.14 billion, went not toward repaying the debt itself, but toward servicing it, including interest and other payments.
Despite the multimillion-dollar monthly loan payments, Ukraine's public debt continues to grow. Sputnik has previously reported that Ukraine's public debt increased 4.5 times during Zelensky's term and reached $215.55 billion by the end of August.