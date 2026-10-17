https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukrainian-command-sends-wounded-soldiers-back-on-duty-to-protect-uav-operators-1124892389.html
Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators
Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military command assigns unfit-for-combat servicepeople to protect drone control points, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
2026-10-17T09:14+0000
2026-10-17T09:14+0000
2026-10-17T09:14+0000
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"Lightly wounded servicepeople of the Ukrainian armed forces, who are not fit to perform combat tasks, are assigned to carry out these tasks," the source said. Wounded soldiers from Ukraine's mechanized brigades and territorial defense brigades are routinely reassigned to the 414th and 429th separate assault drone brigades to man air observation posts and mobile artillery groups outside UAV control points.
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Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military command assigns unfit-for-combat servicepeople to protect drone control points, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
"Lightly wounded servicepeople of the Ukrainian armed forces, who are not fit to perform combat tasks, are assigned to carry out these tasks," the source said.
Wounded soldiers from Ukraine's mechanized brigades and territorial defense brigades are routinely reassigned to the 414th and 429th separate assault drone brigades to man air observation posts and mobile artillery groups outside UAV control points.