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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukrainian-command-sends-wounded-soldiers-back-on-duty-to-protect-uav-operators-1124892389.html
Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators
Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military command assigns unfit-for-combat servicepeople to protect drone control points, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
2026-10-17T09:14+0000
2026-10-17T09:14+0000
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"Lightly wounded servicepeople of the Ukrainian armed forces, who are not fit to perform combat tasks, are assigned to carry out these tasks," the source said. Wounded soldiers from Ukraine's mechanized brigades and territorial defense brigades are routinely reassigned to the 414th and 429th separate assault drone brigades to man air observation posts and mobile artillery groups outside UAV control points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/restrictions-of-starlink-could-greatly-reduce-combat-effectiveness-of-ukraine--us-expert-1124892144.html
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Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators

09:14 GMT 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonA Ukrainian FPV drone operator during a demonstration for The Associated Press, Nov. 5, 2025, in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson).
A Ukrainian FPV drone operator during a demonstration for The Associated Press, Nov. 5, 2025, in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military command assigns unfit-for-combat servicepeople to protect drone control points, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.
"Lightly wounded servicepeople of the Ukrainian armed forces, who are not fit to perform combat tasks, are assigned to carry out these tasks," the source said.
Wounded soldiers from Ukraine's mechanized brigades and territorial defense brigades are routinely reassigned to the 414th and 429th separate assault drone brigades to man air observation posts and mobile artillery groups outside UAV control points.
In this photo made with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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Restrictions of Starlink Could Greatly Reduce Combat Effectiveness of Ukraine – US Expert
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