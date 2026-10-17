https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukrainian-command-sends-wounded-soldiers-back-on-duty-to-protect-uav-operators-1124892389.html

Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators

Ukrainian Command Sends Wounded Soldiers Back on Duty to Protect UAV Operators

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military command assigns unfit-for-combat servicepeople to protect drone control points, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

2026-10-17T09:14+0000

2026-10-17T09:14+0000

2026-10-17T09:14+0000

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"Lightly wounded servicepeople of the Ukrainian armed forces, who are not fit to perform combat tasks, are assigned to carry out these tasks," the source said. Wounded soldiers from Ukraine's mechanized brigades and territorial defense brigades are routinely reassigned to the 414th and 429th separate assault drone brigades to man air observation posts and mobile artillery groups outside UAV control points.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/restrictions-of-starlink-could-greatly-reduce-combat-effectiveness-of-ukraine--us-expert-1124892144.html

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