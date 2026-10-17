https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/un-turns-blind-eye-to-ukraines-secret-prisons---russian-envoy-1124892722.html

UN Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine's Secret Prisons - Russian Envoy

UN Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine's Secret Prisons - Russian Envoy

Sputnik International

The United Nations Committee Against Torture is avoiding discussion of the mistreatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukrainian custody, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik says.

2026-10-17T10:35+0000

2026-10-17T10:35+0000

2026-10-17T10:35+0000

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rodion miroshnik

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Although the committee admits that the main injuries are inflicted on people during the first stage of captivity in prison, it does not want to blame Ukraine for ignoring conventions against torture and norms of international humanitarian law, he notes.Miroshnik called on the UN Committee Against Torture to investigate the system of Ukrainian "secret prisons" during his working visit to New York. He has repeatedly spoken about the network of secret prisons run by the Ukrainian Army, where prisoners undergo what he calls a "marathon of torment" — held in cages, beaten, and denied food and water.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/ukrainian-command-sends-wounded-soldiers-back-on-duty-to-protect-uav-operators-1124892389.html

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