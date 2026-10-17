https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/us-budget-deficit-reaches-199trln-in-2025-2026-fiscal-year---treasury-1124892273.html

US Budget Deficit Reaches $1.99Trln in 2025-2026 Fiscal Year - Treasury

US Budget Deficit Reaches $1.99Trln in 2025-2026 Fiscal Year - Treasury

Sputnik International

The US budget deficit reached $1.992 trillion in the 2025–2026 fiscal year, the Department of the Treasury said in its report released on Friday.

2026-10-17T09:11+0000

2026-10-17T09:11+0000

2026-10-17T09:11+0000

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A year earlier, the figure stood at $1.775 trillion. In September, the US budget deficit fell to $26.9 billion from $166.779 billion in August. Analysts surveyed by Trading Economics had projected a decline to $29 billion. In September 2025, the United States recorded a budget surplus of $197.938 billion. According to the report, government spending in September rose 11% year-on-year to $584.775 billion, while revenue increased 1.5 times to $557.875 billion. In the fiscal year that just ended, total US spending amounted to $7.396 trillion, with revenue reaching $5.403 trillion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/us-national-debt-exceeds-40trln-for-first-time-in-history---treasury-data-1124606297.html

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