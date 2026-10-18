https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/countries-increasingly-often-regret-shunning-russian-energy-resources---deputy-pm-1124894662.html
Countries Increasingly Often Regret Shunning Russian Energy Resources - Deputy PM
Countries Increasingly Often Regret Shunning Russian Energy Resources - Deputy PM
Sputnik International
An increasing number of politicians and countries around the world are expressing regret over their decision to turn away from Russian energy resources, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
2026-10-18T06:23+0000
2026-10-18T06:23+0000
2026-10-18T06:23+0000
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"Lately, we have indeed seen more and more politicians and countries saying that it was a mistake to abandon Russian gas, oil, or petroleum products," Novak told Russian media on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week. He noted that Russia was observing a renewed interest in Russian energy resources. The Russian Energy Week took place in Moscow from October 14 to 16. Sputnik was a media partner for the forum.
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Countries Increasingly Often Regret Shunning Russian Energy Resources - Deputy PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An increasing number of politicians and countries around the world are expressing regret over their decision to turn away from Russian energy resources, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"Lately, we have indeed seen more and more politicians and countries saying that it was a mistake to abandon Russian gas, oil, or petroleum products," Novak told Russian media on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.
He noted that Russia was observing a renewed interest in Russian energy resources.
The Russian Energy Week took place in Moscow from October 14 to 16. Sputnik was a media partner for the forum.