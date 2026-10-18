https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/countries-increasingly-often-regret-shunning-russian-energy-resources---deputy-pm-1124894662.html

Countries Increasingly Often Regret Shunning Russian Energy Resources - Deputy PM

Countries Increasingly Often Regret Shunning Russian Energy Resources - Deputy PM

Sputnik International

An increasing number of politicians and countries around the world are expressing regret over their decision to turn away from Russian energy resources, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

2026-10-18T06:23+0000

2026-10-18T06:23+0000

2026-10-18T06:23+0000

world

alexander novak

russia

energy

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/01/1123928095_0:107:3259:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee2317f34cdeddab9f71f1b95919fc1.jpg

"Lately, we have indeed seen more and more politicians and countries saying that it was a mistake to abandon Russian gas, oil, or petroleum products," Novak told Russian media on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week. He noted that Russia was observing a renewed interest in Russian energy resources. The Russian Energy Week took place in Moscow from October 14 to 16. Sputnik was a media partner for the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/belgium-becomes-top-buyer-of-russian-gas-in-june---eurostat-1124578197.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alexander novak, russia, energy