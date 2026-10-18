https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/gcc-russia-working-on-new-economic-investment-projects-secretary-general-1124898995.html
GCC, Russia Working on New Economic, Investment Projects - Secretary-General
GCC, Russia Working on New Economic, Investment Projects - Secretary-General
Sputnik International
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia are working on a number of new economic and investment proposals aimed at further expanding cooperation, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T18:28+0000
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"There are a number of economic and investment proposals which, we hope, will contribute to expanding economic cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Russian Federation," Al-Budaiwi said at the ninth joint ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Bahrain's capital, Manama. Specialized technical groups of the two sides continue consultations on the implementation of the joint action plan for 2023-2028 and the identification of priority areas that will allow achieving tangible results, Al-Budaiwi said. The cooperation program includes political dialogue, trade and investment, energy, environment, healthcare, culture, sports, education and science, the secretary-general added.
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GCC, Russia Working on New Economic, Investment Projects - Secretary-General
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia are working on a number of new economic and investment proposals aimed at further expanding cooperation, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said on Sunday.
"There are a number of economic and investment proposals which, we hope, will contribute to expanding economic cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Russian Federation," Al-Budaiwi said at the ninth joint ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Bahrain's capital, Manama.
Specialized technical groups of the two sides continue consultations on the implementation of the joint action plan for 2023-2028 and the identification of priority areas that will allow achieving tangible results, Al-Budaiwi said.
The cooperation program includes political dialogue, trade and investment, energy, environment, healthcare, culture, sports, education and science, the secretary-general added.