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Gulf Countries Highly Value Russia's Calls for De-Escalation in Region - Bahraini Ministry
Gulf Countries Highly Value Russia's Calls for De-Escalation in Region - Bahraini Ministry
Sputnik International
The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) highly value Russia's calls for de-escalation in the Middle East, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T14:20+0000
2026-10-18T14:20+0000
2026-10-18T14:20+0000
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"The countries of the Cooperation Council highly value Russia's calls for de-escalation," Al Zayani said, addressing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the ninth ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the GCC. He expressed hope that Russia will use its relations with Iran to ensure compliance with UN resolutions. The security of the Gulf states is one of the foundations of international security, and ensuring regional stability is impossible through escalation, threats, or interference in the internal affairs of other states, the minister added. The minister also said that the GCC countries condemn the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025. The GCC includes six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.
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Gulf Countries Highly Value Russia's Calls for De-Escalation in Region - Bahraini Ministry
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) highly value Russia's calls for de-escalation in the Middle East, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Sunday.
"The countries of the Cooperation Council highly value Russia's calls for de-escalation," Al Zayani said, addressing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the ninth ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the GCC.
He expressed hope that Russia will use its relations with Iran to ensure compliance with UN resolutions.
The security of the Gulf states is one of the foundations of international security, and ensuring regional stability is impossible through escalation, threats, or interference in the internal affairs of other states, the minister added.
The minister also said that the GCC countries condemn the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025. The GCC includes six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.