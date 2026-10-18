https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russias-trade-with-gulf-states-up-by-45---lavrov-1124897652.html

Russia's Trade With Gulf States Up by 45% - Lavrov

Russia's Trade With Gulf States Up by 45% - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia's total trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states showed significant growth last year, increasing by 45%, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T13:34+0000

2026-10-18T13:34+0000

2026-10-18T13:34+0000

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russian foreign ministry

sergey lavrov

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Lavrov is participating in the ninth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue in Bahrain's capital, Manama.The positive dynamics of bilateral business ties is supported by the implementation of the multilateral joint action plan for 2023-2028, approved at the sixth ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Moscow, the minister said. Lavrov pointed to the fact that successful trade and economic partnership are intrinsically linked to issues of regional security. The previous meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue at the level of foreign ministers took place in the Russian city of Sochi in September 2025. The GCC includes six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday the parties would discuss prospects for strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and the GCC member states in trade and the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

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