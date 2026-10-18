https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/iran-to-open-strait-of-hormuz-on-6th-day-if-us-fulfills-conditions---foreign-ministry-1124898113.html

Iran to Open Strait of Hormuz on 6th Day If US Fulfills Conditions - Foreign Ministry

Iran to Open Strait of Hormuz on 6th Day If US Fulfills Conditions - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

If the US fulfills Iran's conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened on the sixth day, and on the seventh day negotiations will begin, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T14:27+0000

2026-10-18T14:27+0000

2026-10-18T14:27+0000

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"In our view, the seven-day plan is on the table, and if there is honesty on the part of the US, which is not being observed, the [further] path is known: if they fulfill the conditions, the strait will be opened on the sixth day, and on the seventh day negotiations will begin," Araghchi said.In September, the minister said that Iran, through mediators, had handed the US a seven-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said he rejected the Iranian proposal. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/irans-new-defense-chief-warns-us-will-pay-heavily-for-another-attack-1124896985.html

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