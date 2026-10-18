https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/irans-new-defense-chief-warns-us-will-pay-heavily-for-another-attack-1124896985.html

Iran’s New Defense Chief Warns US Will Pay Heavily for Another Attack

Iran’s New Defense Chief Warns US Will Pay Heavily for Another Attack

Sputnik International

The US will not dare to attack Iran, otherwise it will suffer huge damage, the new defense minister of Iran, Mehrdad Akhlaghi, said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T11:36+0000

2026-10-18T11:36+0000

2026-10-18T11:36+0000

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"It is very likely that they will not dare to attack us. If they attack, both they and the region will suffer very great damage," the minister was quoted by the Iranian channel SNN. Akhlaghi added that he will justify the high trust shown in his candidacy by the parliament. Earlier in the day, the Iranian parliament approved the candidacy of Akhlaghi for the post of the country's defense minister. It added that 237 lawmakers voted for Akhlaghi's appointment as minister, 15 were against, and there were no abstentions. Since March 2, Majid Ebn-e-Reza has been the acting defense minister, when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian temporarily appointed him to the post instead of Aziz Nasirzadeh, who died as a result of US and Israeli strikes.

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