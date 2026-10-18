https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-araghchi-to-discuss-trade-economic-investment-cooperation-1124899103.html
Lavrov, Araghchi to Discuss Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation
Lavrov, Araghchi to Discuss Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will discuss trade, economic, and investment cooperation during talks in Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-18T18:34+0000
2026-10-18T18:34+0000
2026-10-18T18:34+0000
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"Due attention will be paid to key aspects of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the implementation of major joint projects in the transport, logistics, and energy sectors," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Lavrov would pay a working visit to Tehran on October 19.
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russia, iran, sergey lavrov, abbas araghchi, cooperation
Lavrov, Araghchi to Discuss Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will discuss trade, economic, and investment cooperation during talks in Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"Due attention will be paid to key aspects of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the implementation of major joint projects in the transport, logistics, and energy sectors," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Lavrov would pay a working visit to Tehran on October 19.