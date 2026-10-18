https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-araghchi-to-discuss-trade-economic-investment-cooperation-1124899103.html

Lavrov, Araghchi to Discuss Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation

Lavrov, Araghchi to Discuss Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will discuss trade, economic, and investment cooperation during talks in Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-18T18:34+0000

2026-10-18T18:34+0000

2026-10-18T18:34+0000

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"Due attention will be paid to key aspects of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the implementation of major joint projects in the transport, logistics, and energy sectors," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Lavrov would pay a working visit to Tehran on October 19.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/iran-discusses-creation-of-energy-storage-facilities-with-azerbaijan---oil-ministry-1124888636.html

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