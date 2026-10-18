https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-holds-talks-with-saudi-counterpart-on-sidelines-of-russiagcc-dialogue-in-manama-1124896040.html

Lavrov Holds Talks With Saudi Counterpart on Sidelines of Russia–GCC Dialogue in Manama

Lavrov Holds Talks With Saudi Counterpart on Sidelines of Russia–GCC Dialogue in Manama

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Manama, the Bahraini capital, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-10-18T09:41+0000

2026-10-18T09:41+0000

2026-10-18T09:47+0000

world

maria zakharova

sergey lavrov

russia

russian foreign ministry

manama

gulf cooperation council

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/08/1124698548_0:108:3258:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_6c240d451dbfb558b319f3d685916f5e.jpg

"Talks between the Russian and Saudi foreign ministers in Manama," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, attaching a photo of the two ministers.The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025.The GCC comprises six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.As the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier, participants in the meeting will examine in detail the prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and the Council's member states, including in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/putin-holds-telephone-conversation-with-president-of-uae---kremlin-1124875152.html

russia

manama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, sergey lavrov, russia, russian foreign ministry, manama, gulf cooperation council