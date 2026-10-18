https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-holds-talks-with-saudi-counterpart-on-sidelines-of-russiagcc-dialogue-in-manama-1124896040.html
Lavrov Holds Talks With Saudi Counterpart on Sidelines of Russia–GCC Dialogue in Manama
Lavrov Holds Talks With Saudi Counterpart on Sidelines of Russia–GCC Dialogue in Manama
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Manama, the Bahraini capital, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-10-18T09:41+0000
2026-10-18T09:41+0000
2026-10-18T09:47+0000
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"Talks between the Russian and Saudi foreign ministers in Manama," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, attaching a photo of the two ministers.The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025.The GCC comprises six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.As the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier, participants in the meeting will examine in detail the prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and the Council's member states, including in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
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Lavrov Holds Talks With Saudi Counterpart on Sidelines of Russia–GCC Dialogue in Manama
09:41 GMT 18.10.2026 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 18.10.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Manama, the Bahraini capital, on the sidelines of the ninth round of the Russia–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Talks between the Russian and Saudi foreign ministers in Manama," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, attaching a photo of the two ministers.
The previous meeting in this format at the level of foreign ministers took place in Sochi in September 2025.
The GCC comprises six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.
As the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier, participants in the meeting will examine in detail the prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and the Council's member states, including in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.