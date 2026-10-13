https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/putin-holds-telephone-conversation-with-president-of-uae---kremlin-1124875152.html
Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE - Kremlin
Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
2026-10-13T11:51+0000
2026-10-13T11:51+0000
2026-10-13T11:51+0000
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"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders have discussed prospects of resolving the crisis situation in the Persian Gulf zone, as well as issues of the further development of strategic and mutually beneficial cooperation, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russias-lavrov-holds-phone-call-with-uae-foreign-minister-to-touch-base-on-situation-in-middle-east-1124463110.html
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Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders have discussed prospects of resolving the crisis situation in the Persian Gulf zone, as well as issues of the further development of strategic and mutually beneficial cooperation
, the statement read.
"During the exchange of views on the international agenda, the agreements reached following a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel were touched upon," the statement added.