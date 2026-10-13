https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/putin-holds-telephone-conversation-with-president-of-uae---kremlin-1124875152.html

Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE - Kremlin

Putin Holds Telephone Conversation With President of UAE - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2026-10-13T11:51+0000

2026-10-13T11:51+0000

2026-10-13T11:51+0000

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"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders have discussed prospects of resolving the crisis situation in the Persian Gulf zone, as well as issues of the further development of strategic and mutually beneficial cooperation, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260718/russias-lavrov-holds-phone-call-with-uae-foreign-minister-to-touch-base-on-situation-in-middle-east-1124463110.html

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