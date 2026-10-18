https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/macron-says-demanded-government-take-measures-to-prevent-street-unrest-1124899324.html

Macron Says Demanded Government Take Measures to Prevent Street Unrest

Macron Says Demanded Government Take Measures to Prevent Street Unrest

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he demanded that the government take measures to prevent a repeat of the street unrest.

2026-10-18T18:54+0000

2026-10-18T18:54+0000

2026-10-18T18:54+0000

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"I demanded that the government draw all the necessary lessons regarding intelligence gathering and forecasting such developments, and to take steps to ensure this does not happen again," Macron said in an address to the nation, which was broadcast by French broadcaster BFMTV. The French leader added that he expected clear answers. Large-scale protests over the rising cost of living and price increases took place across France on Saturday. They were accompanied by violent clashes between demonstrators and police, riots, looting and vandalism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/frances-toll-of-fury-1800-arrests-1500-businesses-hit-500-police-injured-millions-in-damage-1124897430.html

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