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Macron Says Demanded Government Take Measures to Prevent Street Unrest
Macron Says Demanded Government Take Measures to Prevent Street Unrest
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he demanded that the government take measures to prevent a repeat of the street unrest.
2026-10-18T18:54+0000
2026-10-18T18:54+0000
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"I demanded that the government draw all the necessary lessons regarding intelligence gathering and forecasting such developments, and to take steps to ensure this does not happen again," Macron said in an address to the nation, which was broadcast by French broadcaster BFMTV. The French leader added that he expected clear answers. Large-scale protests over the rising cost of living and price increases took place across France on Saturday. They were accompanied by violent clashes between demonstrators and police, riots, looting and vandalism.
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Macron Says Demanded Government Take Measures to Prevent Street Unrest

18:54 GMT 18.10.2026
© AP Photo / Thomas PadillaFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he demanded that the government take measures to prevent a repeat of the street unrest.
"I demanded that the government draw all the necessary lessons regarding intelligence gathering and forecasting such developments, and to take steps to ensure this does not happen again," Macron said in an address to the nation, which was broadcast by French broadcaster BFMTV.
The French leader added that he expected clear answers.
Large-scale protests over the rising cost of living and price increases took place across France on Saturday. They were accompanied by violent clashes between demonstrators and police, riots, looting and vandalism.
A destroyed car near the Marianne statue at the Place de la Republique, with a yellow vest put on it, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage
13:38 GMT
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