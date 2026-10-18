https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/frances-toll-of-fury-1800-arrests-1500-businesses-hit-500-police-injured-millions-in-damage-1124897430.html
France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage
France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage
Sputnik International
France is counting the cost of one of its strongest days of unrest in years after protests against the cost of living spiraled into nationwide rioting.
2026-10-18T13:38+0000
2026-10-18T13:38+0000
2026-10-18T13:38+0000
world
europe
paris
france
bordeaux
laurent nunez
protests
cost of living
violence
looting
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/12/1124897273_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d5add2e1e951001e086ef760deba2ed.jpg
More than 500,000 people reportedly joined demonstrations across the country, as student protests converged with wider anger over prices and public spending cuts. Violent groups clashed with police, targeted businesses and public buildings. Entire streets were methodically ravaged, according to Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.He added that the damage to retail outlets in France will amount to hundreds of millions of euros.Paris First Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje said the city lacked the police resources to ensure public safety during Saturday's riots.The toll:Opposition figures call for Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to resign, while a parliamentary inquiry into the violence and policing strategy is planned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/paris-region-police-say-40-people-detained-ahead-of-upcoming-protests-1124892964.html
paris
france
bordeaux
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/12/1124897273_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24a041d6b4ae340732be3855016bc565.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
europe, paris, france, bordeaux, laurent nunez, protests, cost of living, violence, looting
europe, paris, france, bordeaux, laurent nunez, protests, cost of living, violence, looting
France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage
France is counting the cost of one of its strongest days of unrest in years after protests against the cost of living spiraled into nationwide rioting.
More than 500,000 people reportedly joined demonstrations
across the country, as student protests converged with wider anger over prices and public spending cuts.
Violent groups clashed with police, targeted businesses and public buildings. Entire streets were methodically ravaged, according to Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.
"We were looted all day, and equipment was also damaged. [The damage to Carrefour] will amount to tens of millions of euros. For the retail sector as a whole in France, it will run into hundreds of millions of euros," Alexandre Bompard, CEO of the Carrefour retail group and head of the French Federation of Commerce and Distribution, told French broadcaster BFMTV.
He added that the damage to retail outlets in France will amount to hundreds of millions of euros.
Paris First Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje said the city lacked the police resources to ensure public safety during Saturday's riots.
"There were clearly not enough resources in the capital this time," she said on Franceinfo.
nearly 1,800 arrests nationwide, including a record 855 in Paris
over 500 police officers injured, alongside two firefighters
at least 1,500 shops and retailers targeted, with damage estimated at hundreds of millions of euros
Limoges’ 143-year-old town hall partially destroyed by fire; up to 100 shops reportedly looted in Bordeaux
one protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest during demonstrations in Paris
Opposition figures call for Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to resign, while a parliamentary inquiry into the violence and policing strategy is planned.