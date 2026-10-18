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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/frances-toll-of-fury-1800-arrests-1500-businesses-hit-500-police-injured-millions-in-damage-1124897430.html
France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage
France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage
Sputnik International
France is counting the cost of one of its strongest days of unrest in years after protests against the cost of living spiraled into nationwide rioting.
2026-10-18T13:38+0000
2026-10-18T13:38+0000
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More than 500,000 people reportedly joined demonstrations across the country, as student protests converged with wider anger over prices and public spending cuts. Violent groups clashed with police, targeted businesses and public buildings. Entire streets were methodically ravaged, according to Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.He added that the damage to retail outlets in France will amount to hundreds of millions of euros.Paris First Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje said the city lacked the police resources to ensure public safety during Saturday's riots.The toll:Opposition figures call for Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to resign, while a parliamentary inquiry into the violence and policing strategy is planned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/paris-region-police-say-40-people-detained-ahead-of-upcoming-protests-1124892964.html
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France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage

13:38 GMT 18.10.2026
© REUTERS Abdul SaboorA destroyed car near the Marianne statue at the Place de la Republique, with a yellow vest put on it, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026
A destroyed car near the Marianne statue at the Place de la Republique, with a yellow vest put on it, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
© REUTERS Abdul Saboor
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France is counting the cost of one of its strongest days of unrest in years after protests against the cost of living spiraled into nationwide rioting.
More than 500,000 people reportedly joined demonstrations across the country, as student protests converged with wider anger over prices and public spending cuts.
Violent groups clashed with police, targeted businesses and public buildings. Entire streets were methodically ravaged, according to Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.
"We were looted all day, and equipment was also damaged. [The damage to Carrefour] will amount to tens of millions of euros. For the retail sector as a whole in France, it will run into hundreds of millions of euros," Alexandre Bompard, CEO of the Carrefour retail group and head of the French Federation of Commerce and Distribution, told French broadcaster BFMTV.
He added that the damage to retail outlets in France will amount to hundreds of millions of euros.
Paris First Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje said the city lacked the police resources to ensure public safety during Saturday's riots.
"There were clearly not enough resources in the capital this time," she said on Franceinfo.
The toll:
nearly 1,800 arrests nationwide, including a record 855 in Paris
over 500 police officers injured, alongside two firefighters
at least 1,500 shops and retailers targeted, with damage estimated at hundreds of millions of euros
Limoges’ 143-year-old town hall partially destroyed by fire; up to 100 shops reportedly looted in Bordeaux
one protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest during demonstrations in Paris
Opposition figures call for Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to resign, while a parliamentary inquiry into the violence and policing strategy is planned.
French policemen on guard in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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Paris Region Police Say 40 People Detained Ahead of Upcoming Protests
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