https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/frances-toll-of-fury-1800-arrests-1500-businesses-hit-500-police-injured-millions-in-damage-1124897430.html

France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage

France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage

Sputnik International

France is counting the cost of one of its strongest days of unrest in years after protests against the cost of living spiraled into nationwide rioting.

2026-10-18T13:38+0000

2026-10-18T13:38+0000

2026-10-18T13:38+0000

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cost of living

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More than 500,000 people reportedly joined demonstrations across the country, as student protests converged with wider anger over prices and public spending cuts. Violent groups clashed with police, targeted businesses and public buildings. Entire streets were methodically ravaged, according to Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire.He added that the damage to retail outlets in France will amount to hundreds of millions of euros.Paris First Deputy Mayor Lamia El Aaraje said the city lacked the police resources to ensure public safety during Saturday's riots.The toll:Opposition figures call for Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to resign, while a parliamentary inquiry into the violence and policing strategy is planned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/paris-region-police-say-40-people-detained-ahead-of-upcoming-protests-1124892964.html

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europe, paris, france, bordeaux, laurent nunez, protests, cost of living, violence, looting