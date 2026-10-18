Moscow Companies Hold Over 100 Business Meetings at INNOPROM Exhibition in Minsk
11:20 GMT 18.10.2026 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 18.10.2026)
© Photo : The press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow GovernmentMoscow Companies Hold Over 100 Business Meetings at INNOPROM Exhibition in Minsk
© Photo : The press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government
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Representatives of Moscow's industrial sector held more than a hundred business meetings with Belarusian partners on new joint projects during the recent INNOPROM Belarus international industrial exhibition in Minsk, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow government minister and head of the city's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
“Moscow is systematically developing trade and economic cooperation with CIS countries,” Garbuzov said, noting that the Russian capital accounts for more than 40% of Russia's trade turnover with Belarus.
Belarus also remains Moscow's largest industrial export market, receiving 28% of the capital's total industrial exports in the first eight months of 2026.
“During negotiations in Minsk, the parties agreed on joint pilot projects in mechanical engineering and oil production, telecommunications infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, veterinary medicine, and agriculture,” Garbuzov added.
Among the participating companies, LG Avtomatika discussed supplying oil production and petrochemical equipment to Belorusneft, while machine tool manufacturer STAN agreed to continue cooperation with Belarusian aircraft and machine tool producers.
Industrial navigation technology developer Orient Systems held talks with Belorusneft, truck manufacturer MAZ (BelavtoMAZ), and telecommunications operator Beltelecom. It also discussed joint educational programs and agricultural navigation research with the Belarusian State Agrarian Technical University.
Russia's Gamaleya Research Center met with Belarus's Ministry of Health to explore cooperation on vaccination, diagnostics, joint clinical trials, and medical personnel training.
In the food sector, Mikoyan Meat Processing Plant discussed distributing its products through Belarusian retail chains, while confectionery producer Dobryninsky explored exports through local distributors and direct supplies to retailers.
The meetings were supported by Mosprom, a Moscow government export assistance center established in 2019 to help industrial companies enter foreign markets. Russian exporters also have access to financial, insurance, and logistics assistance through the national International Cooperation and Export project.
11 September, 16:00 GMT